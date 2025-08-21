Paddington the Musical confirms lead cast

After the roaring success of the Paddington films, Michael Bond’s beloved creation is about to take centre stage. Paddington the Musical opens at the Savoy Theatre on 30 November 2025 and runs until 25 May 2026, and excitement is already spreading faster than spilled marmalade on toast.

Based on the acclaimed 2014 film, the musical follows Paddington as he journeys from darkest Peru to London, where he finds an unexpected family in the Browns. But danger lurks in the form of the villainous Millicent Clyde, who has designs on making Paddington a permanent part of the Natural History Museum. With songs full of warmth and wit, the show promises to bring a bear-sized helping of heart, humour, and spectacle to the stage.

And if that isn’t enough to get you excited, the producers have now unveiled the lead cast for the world premiere and it’s j̶a̶m̶ marmalade packed with West End favourites and fresh faces ready to bring this heart-warming story to life: