    Paddington the Musical confirms lead cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    After the roaring success of the Paddington films, Michael Bond’s beloved creation is about to take centre stage. Paddington the Musical opens at the Savoy Theatre on 30 November 2025 and runs until 25 May 2026, and excitement is already spreading faster than spilled marmalade on toast.

    Based on the acclaimed 2014 film, the musical follows Paddington as he journeys from darkest Peru to London, where he finds an unexpected family in the Browns. But danger lurks in the form of the villainous Millicent Clyde, who has designs on making Paddington a permanent part of the Natural History Museum. With songs full of warmth and wit, the show promises to bring a bear-sized helping of heart, humour, and spectacle to the stage.

    And if that isn’t enough to get you excited, the producers have now unveiled the lead cast for the world premiere and it’s j̶a̶m̶ marmalade packed with West End favourites and fresh faces ready to bring this heart-warming story to life:

    Paddington the Musical confirms lead cast

     

    Timi Akinyosade (Man Like Mobeen) as Tony, Amy Booth-Steel (Kinky Boots) as Lady Sloane, Tarinn Callender (Hamilton) as Grant, Delilah Bennett-Cardy (School of Rock) as Judy Brown, Adrian Der Gregorian (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Mr Brown, Tom Edden (Crazy For You) as Mr Curry, Brenda Edwards (We Will Rock You) as Tanya, Amy Ellen Richardson (Matilda the Musical) as Mrs Brown, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Hadestown) as Millicent Clyde, Teddy Kempner (Girl from the North Country) as Mr Gruber, and Bonnie Langford (9 to 5 The Musical) as Mrs Bird. The role of Jonathan Brown will be shared by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare, and Jasper Rowse.

    Behind the scenes, director Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) is joined by a stellar creative team, includes: Matt Brind (musical supervisor, orchestrator and arranger), Ellen Kane (choreographer), Tom Pye (scenic designer), Gabriella Slade (costume designer), Neil Austin (lighting designer), Gareth Owen (sound designer), Ash J Woodward (video designer and animator), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig and make-up designers), Majid Adin (illustration and additional animation), Laura Bangay (musical director), and Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting (casting director).

