First look: The cast of 50 First Dates in rehearsals Aug 26, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The first rehearsal photos from the 50 First Dates Musical have landed ahead of next month's world premiere at The Other Palace, and by the looks of them, the new musical is going to be unforgettable. From the high school drama of Mean Girls to the sun-soaked beaches of Hawaii, Georgina Castle is trading one 2004 film adaptation for another. As she takes on the role of Lucy Whitmore (played by Drew Barrymore in the feature film), the art teacher with short-term memory loss who wakes up each morning with no recollection of the day before.

Opposite her is Josh St. Clair (Ghost) as Henry Roth, the serial bachelor who suddenly finds himself reliving the same “first date” over and over.

They’re joined by an impressive cast that includes Georgia Arron (Mean Girls), John Marquez (The Birthday Party), Ricky Rojas (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Natasha O’Brien (MAMMA MIA!), Aiesha Naomi Pease (Wicked) and more.

Directed by Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), with music and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen), the show promises tropical escapism, belly laughs and more than a few heartfelt moments.

The story remains the same: he’s falling for her every day—she’s forgetting him every night. But on stage, this rom-com gets a fresh, musical spin, celebrating love, resilience and second chances.

50 First Dates: The Musical plays at The Other Palace from 14 September - 16 November 2025, don’t forget to book your tickets!