Get to know the real queens behind the SIX The Musical characters

You know their names, but do you know their stories? The six wives of Henry VIII are barely footnotes in traditional history, but in HER-story, they’re everything. In this rebellious celebration of womanhood, we meet the women mostly known for their demise and learn more about them and their stories. So join us as we delve into the SIX The Musical characters.

Are the SIX The Musical characters real?

For all intents and purposes, yes! Each of the characters is based on one of Henry VIII’s wives. However, the male-dominated history books generally limit their tales to the King’s legend. SIX The Musical gives the ill-fated women the opportunity to stand up and yell for themselves. The show sees the wives recounting their experiences with the dastardly royal while battling for the role of lead singer in their band. But as the SIX The Musical characters realise they have been robbed of their individuality, they come together and create their own ending.

Who are the SIX The Musical characters?

Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss altered the timelines and passions of the six wives, but not the history. Find out what happens to the SIX The Musical characters below.

Catherine of Aragon

Catherine of Aragon was the first wife of Henry VIII and the catalyst for his dispute and departure from Pope Clement VII. During their marriage, Catherine suffered many child losses and produced only one heir, a daughter named Mary. This - plus his wandering eye - led the King to seek an annulment, which was denied by the church. While he tried to separate from her legitimately, Henry attempted to send Catherine to a nunnery despite her loyalty. Catherine’s big SIX The Musical song is “No Way.”

Anne Boleyn

The subject of infatuation and later a victim of repeated history was Anne Boleyn - Henry VIII's second wife. While serving as maid-of-honour to Catherine, Anne caught Henry’s eye. In the show, she boasts about turning the head of the King. In real life, she was a key figure in the English Reformation. In the show, we hear of Anne's flirtations with other men when Henry’s attention is diverted by her maid-of-honour, Jane Seymour. This leads to her beheading and the song “Don’t Lose Ur Head.”

Jane Seymour

Ridiculed for having the easiest time and being the only wife Henry truly loved, Jane defends her hardships to her fellow wives by claiming that his affection is conditional. As the mother of the King’s only legitimate, surviving son, Jane’s marriage met a natural end free of disgrace when she died in 1537 following complications in childbirth. In the show, she sings “Heart of Stone.”