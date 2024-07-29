Menu
    Get to know the real queens behind the SIX The Musical characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    You know their names, but do you know their stories? The six wives of Henry VIII are barely footnotes in traditional history, but in HER-story, they’re everything. In this rebellious celebration of womanhood, we meet the women mostly known for their demise and learn more about them and their stories. So join us as we delve into the SIX The Musical characters.

    Are the SIX The Musical characters real?

    For all intents and purposes, yes! Each of the characters is based on one of Henry VIII’s wives. However, the male-dominated history books generally limit their tales to the King’s legend. SIX The Musical gives the ill-fated women the opportunity to stand up and yell for themselves. The show sees the wives recounting their experiences with the dastardly royal while battling for the role of lead singer in their band. But as the SIX The Musical characters realise they have been robbed of their individuality, they come together and create their own ending.

    Who are the SIX The Musical characters?

    Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss altered the timelines and passions of the six wives, but not the history. Find out what happens to the SIX The Musical characters below.

    Catherine of Aragon

    Catherine of Aragon was the first wife of Henry VIII and the catalyst for his dispute and departure from Pope Clement VII. During their marriage, Catherine suffered many child losses and produced only one heir, a daughter named Mary. This - plus his wandering eye - led the King to seek an annulment, which was denied by the church. While he tried to separate from her legitimately, Henry attempted to send Catherine to a nunnery despite her loyalty. Catherine’s big SIX The Musical song is “No Way.” 

    Anne Boleyn

    The subject of infatuation and later a victim of repeated history was Anne Boleyn - Henry VIII's second wife. While serving as maid-of-honour to Catherine, Anne caught Henry’s eye. In the show, she boasts about turning the head of the King. In real life, she was a key figure in the English Reformation. In the show, we hear of Anne's flirtations with other men when Henry’s attention is diverted by her maid-of-honour, Jane Seymour. This leads to her beheading and the song “Don’t Lose Ur Head.” 

    Jane Seymour

    Ridiculed for having the easiest time and being the only wife Henry truly loved, Jane defends her hardships to her fellow wives by claiming that his affection is conditional. As the mother of the King’s only legitimate, surviving son, Jane’s marriage met a natural end free of disgrace when she died in 1537 following complications in childbirth. In the show, she sings “Heart of Stone.”

     

    Anne of Cleves

    Married for only six months, Anne of Cleves had a pretty sweet life… compared to the other wives, at least. Henry declared the marriage was unconsummated and she was not crowned Queen. However, in the divorce, she was given a palace in Richmond and a lot of money. In the show, she sings “Get Down,” where she realises she suffered no hardships and steps out of the race for lead singer.

    Katherine Howard

    The maid-of-honour to Anne of Cleves, Katherine Howard was yet another short-lived queen and wife to Henry VIII. Marrying the 49-year-old while she was just a teenager, the young, carefree queen was more interested in the men at court than her ill and ill-tempered husband at home. The other wives mock her for her ‘deserved’ beheading while she picks on each of their flaws. In the song “All You Wanna Do,” she reveals the traumas she experienced.

    Catherine Parr

    The ultimate survivor, Catherine Parr is the voice of reason when it comes to the SIX The Musical characters. While the other queens are fighting over who suffered more with Henry, Catherine Parr details the separation from her lover, Sir Thomas Seymour, and the arranged marriage to the King. During her song “I Don’t Need Your Love,” she highlights her accomplishments rather than defining herself through Henry.

    Together the queens realise there’s more to them and their stories than one man, and write their happily ever afters. 

    So many incredible women have played the queens, find out more about the current SIX The Musical cast before you see them rock the royal court.

    How can I meet the queens in SIX The Musical?

    Get your formal introduction to the SIX The Musical characters by getting your tickets now! It’s currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in the West End. We can even help you pick the best seats at the Vaudeville Theatre.

