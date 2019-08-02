SIX set to make a Broadway transfer in 2020! Aug 2, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Aug 6, 2019) The five-time Olivier Award-nominated hit musical SIX has boasted incredible success over the past two years since it began at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and it has now been announced that the queens are going to Broadway! Everyone on both sides of the pond are thrilled; except Henry VIII who I imagine is quaking in his grave. The highly popular musical is running in the West End at the Arts Theatre for an extended booking period until 5 July 2020. However, if you want London SIX tickets for any time soon book yours now, as it tends to sell out pretty quick!

Marlow and Moss' hit musical SIX to open on Broadway

The SIX journey so far

SIX was first performed two years ago in 2017 as a student production at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It played a successful run at the Sweet Venue which has a 100-seat capacity. From Edinburgh Fringe came a transfer to London’s Arts Theatre for its first run in a West End venue. The Arts Theatre has a capacity of 350-seats. Following the success, SIX began its first UK tour which saw it return to Edinburgh fringe and included a stint at the Arts Theatre. The show then opened again for what was initially a 17-week run at the Arts Theatre in January of this year; the booking run of which has now been extended to July 2020.

2019 saw SIX make its North America debut in Chicago at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. The musical played to a 620-seat capacity and reaped raving success once more. 2019 also saw the SIX queens perform at the Olivier Awards after the West End production was nominated for five Olivier’s including Best Musical. A second UK tour of the musical will begin in October 2019!

In 2020 this new British musical will make its Broadway premiere at the Brooks Atkinson Theater, which has a 1000-seat capacity! The theatre is currently home to Broadway’s Waitress production which will close in January 2020 ahead of SIX opening on 13 February.

What is SIX the musical about?

For those who are yet to see SIX the musical, whether you’re here in the UK and haven’t listened to the very-worth-it hype or you’re on the other side of the pond and are waiting for our queens to reign over Broadway, here’s the premise. For Americans who don’t know, Henry VIII was our king 400 years ago and is famously known for having six wives; and creating a new religion in order to get a divorce that was forbidden by the Catholic church. (Catherine of Aragon deserved better!) This story isn’t about him though… not that much anyway. This is a live concert from his six wives who are picking up the microphone for a histo-remix and to tell you their heart-breaking stories. The Tudor queens turn pop princesses each night to have a pop-song-battle about who had it the worst at the hands of old Henry.

SIX the musical reigns worldwide!

The little show that could, the genius creation by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (we bow down to you), is taking the queens and their sides of the story worldwide. If this musical wasn’t the one to watch already, it definitely is now! West End SIX tickets are in high demand and it’s almost a certainty it will follow suit over on Broadway.

🎫 Book your London SIX tickets here.