Sister Act to return to London starring Alexandra Burke and Beverley Knight Apr 4, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Rejoice, the Olivier-nominated Sister Act is back! Set to make a heavenly return to London's West End at the Dominion Theatre next spring, this revival stars the sensational Alexandra Burke and the incomparable Beverley Knight. Have faith and sign up for updates on Sister Act tickets! Fabulous, baby!

About Sister Act

Inspired by the iconic movie of the same name, Sister Act celebrates the strength of friendship, sisterhood, and music. The story follows the hilarious and heartfelt journey of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco sensation whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a brutal murder. For her own safety, she is placed in protective custody and hidden away in a convent of nuns.

As she adapts to her new surroundings, Deloris helps the nuns to discover their voices while simultaneously concealing her true identity from the watchful eye of the almighty Mother Superior. In the process, she unexpectedly rediscovers her own voice and talent, rekindling a flame that had died within her long ago and finding the true meaning of sistership.

Alexandra Burke and Beverly Knight in Sister Act

The revival will be graced by the talents of Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke. Knight is a renowned theatre star, singer, actress and recipient of the Olivier Award for her recent performance in Sylvia at the Old Vic, and Alexandra Burke is a bestselling artist and musical theatre star. Both Knight and Burke will portray the character of Deloris Van Cartier, with Knight performing from 15 March to 8 June 2024, and Burke taking over the role from 10 June to 31 August 2024. Notably, Burke has previously played the role of Deloris in the 2016 tour, whilst Knight played the role in 2022.

Further cast is yet to be revealed.

The creatives of Sister Act

Sister Act features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. The show is directed by Bill Buckhurst, and choreographed by Alistair David, and set and costume design is handled by Morgan Large. Neil MacDonald serves as the musical director, while Tim Mitchell takes care of the lighting design and Tom Marshall is responsible for sound design. Stephen Brooker is in charge of musical supervision, while Stuart Burt handles the casting. Further company members are yet to be revealed.

Keep your eyes peeled for Sister Acts tickets!

Hallelujah, Sister Act is back and ready to spread some soulful joy again!