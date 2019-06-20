Singin’ in the Rain returns to the West End for a five-week run at Sadler’s Wells in summer 2020 Jun 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Musical theatre fans can rejoice as the classic musical, Singin’ in the Rain, which is based on the hit film of the same name that starred Gene Kelly, is set to return to the West End for just five weeks in summer 2020! The Chichester Festival Theatre’s award-winning production will run at London’s Sadler’s Wells and we’re so happy about it that we’re even embracing the unseasonal rain! Sign up to our mailing list today and we’ll notify you as soon as this highly-anticipated revival goes on sale so that you won’t miss out on your Singin’ in the Rain tickets.

Chichester Festival Theatre's production of Singin' in the Rain is to return to the West End in summer 2020

When will Singin’ in the Rain return to the West End?

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production will make its return to London for the first time in seven years since the production closed at the West End’s Palace Theatre in June 2013 before embarking on a UK tour. Singin’ in the Rain will run at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in Summer 2020 for a limited five-week run! It was a smash-hit at Chichester Festival Theatre and just as well-received in London, so there’s no doubt that tickets for this widely loved musical will be in high demand.

A recap on the story of Singin’ in the Rain?

The production has a book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and is set at a time when Hollywood was making the transition from silent movies to talkies (speaking films). The story follows film star Don Lockwood, who has no choice but to adapt the film he’s been recently starring in from a silent to a talkie after the overwhelming success that talkie films have begun to receive. However, a problem occurs when he discovers his co-star, Lina Lamont, has a comically irritating voice. They make the decision to dub her voice and Don finds himself falling in love with the aspiring actress who provides the voice-over, much to the annoyance of Lina. The silent film-turned-musical goes on to become a roaring success, but will the deserving person get the credit?

Why Singin’ in the Rain is set to make a huge splash in London

Singin’ in the Rain isn’t just going to make a splash in the West End because it uses over 14,000 litres of water on stage every night, but also because it is an absolute smash-hit of a show! Not only is it an absolute visual stunner with its extravagant set design from Simon Higlett, but it also boasts outstanding high-energy choreography from Andrew Wright. Also, if that wasn’t enough, actor and choreographer Adam Cooper will be reprising his role as Don Lockwood after portraying the character in both the 2011 Chichester and 2012 West End productions.

Plus, we know you’re excited to hear the musical's famous toe-tapping songs such as ‘Make ‘em Laugh’, ‘Good Morning, Moses Supposes’, and of course, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ again. Further casting is yet to be announced so make sure you keep your eyes peeled on our news pages for all the latest information!

Singin' in the Rain West End revival tickets on sale 8 July 2019

If you're hoping to get your hands on tickets to see the West End return of Singin’ in the Rain The Musical, which of course you are, then be sure to sign up to our mailing list so we can remind you of when tickets become available! The production will run for just a limited five-weeks at Sadler’s Wells in summer 2020 and you won’t want to wait around because tickets will evaporate fast!

