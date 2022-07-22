Sharon Small joins David Tennant in Good Jul 22, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali This autumn a new production of the acclaimed play Good by C.P. Taylor will run for a strictly limited season at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre. Starring in the play directed by Dominic Cooke are David Tennant and Elliot Levey. It was just announced that Sharon Small will be joining the cast. Tickets for Good are available now. Secure your seats now whilst the best availability lasts.

Good London cast

David Tennant will return to the West End stage this autumn at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre in C.P. Taylor play Good in the role of Halder. Tennant has extensive credits in theatre, television and film. His most popular roles include the tenth Doctor in BBC’s Doctor Who, Barty Crouch Jr in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Crowley in Amazon’s Good Omens. His theatre credits include Richard II and Hamlet (RSC), Much Ado About Nothing (West End) and Lobby Hero (Donmar Warehouse).

Elliot Levey will play the role of Maurice. Levey has a wide range of theatre and television credits. His theatre credits include his 2022 Olivier Award-winning (for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical) role in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (West End), Saint Joan and Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse) and Much Ado About Nothing (West End).

They are joined by Sharon Small who will play the role of Helen. Her theatre credits include Threepenny Opera, Men Should Weep, London Cuckolds (National Theatre), When Harry Met Sally (West End) and Insignificance (Chichester). Her television credits include Silent Witness, Downton Abbey – Christmas Special and Call the Midwife.

Good creative team

Good is a play written by C.P. Taylor and the new production will be directed by Dominic Cooke. The play will be the West End debut production for Fictionhouse, launched by Dominic Cooke and Kate Horton. The production will feature design by Vicki Mortimer.

What is Good about?

Professor John Halder is a 'good' man.

But 'good' men must adapt to survive.

How is it possible to be a ‘good’ person when things are falling apart?

As the world faces a World War, John Halder, a decent, intelligent, music-loving German professor, finds himself swept along in a movement that crescendos towards an unthinkable finale.

Tickets for Good starring David Tennant are available now!

Don’t miss this strictly limited 11-week season opening at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Thursday 6 October 2022. Good tickets are booking through to Saturday 24 December 2022. Book now before these tickets are gone for good!