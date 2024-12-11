Menu
    West End shows performing at the 2024 Royal Variety Performance

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Forget advent calendars, we all know that the real countdown to Christmas is marked by the (tinsel adorned) television. It begins with Strictly in September, the sequins, fake tan and luminescent teeth that provide a glowing light as the nights grow dark, and accompanies us into mid-December. Then it’s the arrival of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, is there anything more christmassy than a boyband member chowing down on a farm animal's privates? At this point it could be included in the Nativity scene. 

    The pinnacle of Christmas television, however, is fast approaching. The Royal Variety Performance. A family favourite since its first broadcast more than 60 years ago, the program showcases the very best talents across an array of different disciplines. From trapeze artists, to impressionists, ballerinas to comedians and singers to dancing dogs, the festive feast is overflowing with the very best talent from across the globe. The performances we’re most looking forward to, however, are found closer to home - in Theatreland. 

    West End shows performing at the 2024 Royal Variety Performance

     

    As is tradition, the broadcast will bring excerpts from the very best of the West End. This year The Devil Wears Prada, Oliver!, Starlight Express, and The Play That Goes Wrong will take centre stage. With Mischief Theatre (the brains behind the The Goes Wrong shows) giving a sneak peek of their recently-announced show The Comedy About Spies, which will open at the Noël Coward Theatre next April.

    Marisha Wallace, who will be playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret from 28 January 2025, will lead the national anthem. Circus superstars, Cirque Du Soleil and the English National Ballet will also be performing in front of the live audience and TV crowd.

    Alan Carr and Amanda Holden host the program which will air on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm on Sunday 15th December.

