West End shows performing at the 2024 Royal Variety Performance

Forget advent calendars, we all know that the real countdown to Christmas is marked by the (tinsel adorned) television. It begins with Strictly in September, the sequins, fake tan and luminescent teeth that provide a glowing light as the nights grow dark, and accompanies us into mid-December. Then it’s the arrival of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, is there anything more christmassy than a boyband member chowing down on a farm animal's privates? At this point it could be included in the Nativity scene.

The pinnacle of Christmas television, however, is fast approaching. The Royal Variety Performance. A family favourite since its first broadcast more than 60 years ago, the program showcases the very best talents across an array of different disciplines. From trapeze artists, to impressionists, ballerinas to comedians and singers to dancing dogs, the festive feast is overflowing with the very best talent from across the globe. The performances we’re most looking forward to, however, are found closer to home - in Theatreland.