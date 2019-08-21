Release date announced for Everybody's Talking About Jamie: The Movie

20th Century Fox have released this new first-look image of Max Harwood in costume.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie in cinemas October 2020

The upcoming film adaptation of the feel-good stage musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, will hit the big screen on 23 October 2020. The movie will be distributed by American film studio 20th Century Fox, which is now a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios.

The film stars newcomer Max Harwood in the leading role of Jamie New, marking the actor's professional film debut. Harwood was cast in the role after an open casting call was held in Sheffield, where he was selected out of 20 young local contenders.

Who is starring in the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film?

Starring alongside Max Harwood as Jamie in the film's cast are Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as Margaret New, Game of Thrones star Richard E Grant (Withnail and I) as Hugo and his drag alias Loco Chanel, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as the dastardly Miss Hedge, and Shobna Gulati as Ray, who portrayed the role on stage in the West End production.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie: The Movie is directed by Jonathan Butterell (Stephen Sondheim's Company, 1995), who is most recently known for directing the original Sheffield production of the show. The film's screenplay is written by BAFTA and Olivier Award-nominated screenwriter Tom MacRae, who is best known for writing episodes of Doctor Who, Bonekickers, Marple, Lewis, and Casualty and for creating the Comedy Central show Threesome.

Shooting for the highly-anticipated film is currently underway.

From drags to riches: The story of Jamie The Musical

Everybody's Talking About Jamie first opened in Sheffield where drag shows are a matter of course. The London production of Jamie is currently serving audiences "Jamie New realness" at the West End's Apollo Theatre until 25 January 2020 in an open-ended run. Given the show's immense popularity, an extension is highly likely. A UK touring production has been confirmed and will hit the road in February 2020.

The musical is based on the true story of Jamie Campbell, who dreamt of meaning a drag queen ever since he was a teenager and who was fortunate enough to have a loving and supporting mother. The show has already won three WhatsOnStage Awards, including one for Best New Musical last year, and it has also received a total of five Olivier Award nominations.

The production has starred a fair share of celebrities, including Michelle Visage (as Miss Hedge) and Bianca Del Rio (as Hugo/Loco Chanelle) from RuPaul's Drag Race, Steps singer Faye Tozer (as Miss Hedge), and EastEnders actress Rita Simons (as Miss Hedge).

