Rehearsal images released for From Here To Eternity Oct 14, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas See the award-winning cast of From Here To Eternity prepare for war in these brand-new rehearsal images, taken of the recent adaptation of James Jones's classic novel, which will get its first London revival at Charing Cross Theatre this winter. Free fall into the depths of the war-torn devastation and love in this vulnerable and intimate adaptation. Tickets for From Here To Eternity are available now!

About From Here To Eternity

Can love triumph over war?

It is 1941, and it is the beginning of the end. From Here To Eternity is set within the harrowing and uncertain months leading up to the historical attack on Pearl Harbour. Amongst the anarchy, four lovers and the soldiers of G Company face tribulations that one can only imagine when surrounded by life or death. From Here To Eternity is a spellbinding story of yearning and affairs, pumped with adrenaline. As love meets war, it shakes their stories and threatens to consume them completely.

The cast of From Here To Eternity 2022

With casting by Jane Deitch, the musical will be performed by a star-studded cast. These include Jonny Amies (Hairspray) as Maggio, Jonathan Bentley (MAMMA MIA!) as Prewitt, Desmonda Cathabel (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends Concert) as Lorene and Leonard Cook (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Judson/Colonel Delbert/cover Holmes.

The cast will be complete by Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Sarah Drake, Dominic Adam Griffin, Cassius Hackforth, Robin Hayward, Callum Henderson, James Mateo-Salt, Rhys Nuttall, Jack Ofrecio, Jaden Oshenye, Eve Polycarpou, Adam Rhys-Charles, Carley Stenson, Alan Turkington and Joseph Vella.

The creatives of From Here To Eternity

Tim Rice provides stunning lyrics for this production, accompanied by music by Stuart Brayson and book by Donald Rice and Bill Oakes. From Here To Eternity is directed by Brett Smock (Producing Artistic Director, The Rev Theatre Company). Tim Rice’s adaptation is his first new stage musical in over a decade. Rice is a renowned lyricist, having written lyrics for musicals such as The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. For his works, Rice has been the recipient of 3 Oscars, an Emmy, 4 Tonys and 12 Ivor Novello awards.

Book From Here To Eternity tickets today!

Delve into this post-Peal Harbour love tragedy and see what happens when love and war intertwine.