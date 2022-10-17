Regent's Park Open Air Theatre announces shows for the 2023 season Oct 17, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas To celebrate an astonishing 90th-anniversary season, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London has announced a set of both new and reimagined productions that will complete the list of their 2023 spectacle season. Amongst the eagerly anticipated productions are the show-stopping classical musical La Cage aux Folles and a reimagined take on the heroic legend of Robin Hood.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre announces shows for the 2023 season

La Cage aux Folles (29 July - 16 September)

Based on Jean Poirets’ story of sexuality and sacrifice, La Cage aux Folles presents a powerful and witty exploration of identity and family values, set to the beat of timeless songs such as ‘The Best of Times’ and ‘I am What I Am’. Prepare to sip a cocktail or two along the bright lights and bustling streets of St Tropez. Surrounded by the mediterranean sea, the sunny little commune is home to the ambitious nightclub owner Georges and his dazzling drag artiste partner Albin.

However, it's not all beach huts and bronzed bodies. When son Laurent announces that he is to wed the daughter of a right-winged politician - the same politician that threatens to put an end to their late-night celebrations. Suddenly, family values are put to the test, and a game of faces is played in order to please future in-laws. When their son invites his fiancée’s ultraconservative parents for dinner, are they able to keep up the pretence for his sake?

Featuring book by Harvey Firestein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and adapted from the play of the same name by Jean Poiret. La Cage aux Folles is directed by Timothy Sheader, in this giddy musical that explores the importance of family and sacrifice.

Robin Hood: The Legend (17 June - 22 July)

The legendary tale of the heroic outlaw and master of the bow Robin Hood is a tale as old as time itself, but that doesn’t mean you’ve heard it all. Prepare to see the adventure of Robin Hood told like never before.

This exhilarating modern reprise of Robin Hood is set within a Kingdom trapped in chaos and separation, where only those who know how to outsmart the Sherrif’s sinister wrath can survive. With belly-tickling humour, heart-soothing storytelling and a forest filled with enchanting secrets, expect to see arrows soar in new directions as truth and tricks collide explosively. With epic storylines and electric songs, this rowdy folk tale is set against the backdrop of Regents Park’s ancient wooded heart, giving audiences an innovative and brand-new side to the merry adventures of Robin Hood.

Robin Hood is written by Carl Grose, the writer of Dead Dog in a Suitcase (and other love songs), Grand Guignol and the West End musical The Grinning Man and is directed by Melly Still, casting is yet to be announced.

Other shows playing at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre for the 2023 season

Once On This Island (10 May - 10 June).

Every Leaf A Hallelujah (22 May – 10 June)

The Tempest re-imagined (30 June – 22 July)

Dinosaur World Live (11 Aug – 3 Sept)