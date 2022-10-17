Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Regent's Park Open Air Theatre announces shows for the 2023 season

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    To celebrate an astonishing 90th-anniversary season, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London has announced a set of both new and reimagined productions that will complete the list of their 2023 spectacle season. Amongst the eagerly anticipated productions are the show-stopping classical musical La Cage aux Folles and a reimagined take on the heroic legend of Robin Hood.

    Regent's Park Open Air Theatre announces shows for the 2023 season
    Regent's Park Open Air Theatre announces shows for the 2023 season

    La Cage aux Folles (29 July - 16 September)

    Based on Jean Poirets’ story of sexuality and sacrifice, La Cage aux Folles presents a powerful and witty exploration of identity and family values, set to the beat of timeless songs such as ‘The Best of Times’ and ‘I am What I Am’. Prepare to sip a cocktail or two along the bright lights and bustling streets of St Tropez. Surrounded by the mediterranean sea, the sunny little commune is home to the ambitious nightclub owner Georges and his dazzling drag artiste partner Albin. 

    However, it's not all beach huts and bronzed bodies. When son Laurent announces that he is to wed the daughter of a right-winged politician - the same politician that threatens to put an end to their late-night celebrations. Suddenly, family values are put to the test, and a game of faces is played in order to please future in-laws. When their son invites his fiancée’s ultraconservative parents for dinner, are they able to keep up the pretence for his sake?

    Featuring book by Harvey Firestein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and adapted from the play of the same name by Jean Poiret. La Cage aux Folles is directed by Timothy Sheader, in this giddy musical that explores the importance of family and sacrifice.

    Robin Hood: The Legend (17 June - 22 July)

    The legendary tale of the heroic outlaw and master of the bow Robin Hood is a tale as old as time itself, but that doesn’t mean you’ve heard it all. Prepare to see the adventure of Robin Hood told like never before. 

    This exhilarating modern reprise of Robin Hood is set within a Kingdom trapped in chaos and separation, where only those who know how to outsmart the Sherrif’s sinister wrath can survive. With belly-tickling humour, heart-soothing storytelling and a forest filled with enchanting secrets, expect to see arrows soar in new directions as truth and tricks collide explosively. With epic storylines and electric songs, this rowdy folk tale is set against the backdrop of Regents Park’s ancient wooded heart, giving audiences an innovative and brand-new side to the merry adventures of Robin Hood

    Robin Hood is written by Carl Grose, the writer of Dead Dog in a Suitcase (and other love songs), Grand Guignol and the West End musical The Grinning Man and is directed by Melly Still, casting is yet to be announced. 

    Other shows playing at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre for the 2023 season 

    Once On This Island (10 May - 10 June). 

    Every Leaf A Hallelujah (22 May – 10 June) 

    The Tempest re-imagined (30 June – 22 July)

    Dinosaur World Live (11 Aug – 3 Sept)

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Award-winning Broadway musical MJ set for 2024 West End debut

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The multiple Tony-award-winning broadway musical MJ is set to premiere in London at the Prince Edward Theatre in Marc... Read more

    Text

    Shows to see in London during half term

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Half term in London offers many opportunities that people of any age can enjoy, with wholesome days out, attractions ... Read more

    Image: the silhouette of a man

    Rehearsal images released for From Here To Eternity

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    See the award-winning cast of From Here To Eternity prepare for war in these brand-new rehearsal images, ta... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies