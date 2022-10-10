Rebecca Lock to complete the cast of ELF the Musical Oct 10, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas This Christmas ELF returns to London for a limited 8-week run at the Dominion Theatre. Adapted from Will Ferrell’s heart-warming Christmas comedy, the witty and wonderful delights of ELF are sure to please those of all ages! It has been announced that renowned theatre actress Rebecca Lock will complete the cast by playing the role of Emily Hobbs. Tickets for ELF are the ultimate stocking filler, and are available to purchase today!

Rebecca Lock and the cast of ELF

Rebecca Lock has an impressive catalogue of credits to her name, she has played Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock, Carmen in Curtains, Ms Fleming/Veronica’s Mom in Heathers, Rosie in Mamma Mia!, Carlotta Giudicelli in The Phantom of the Opera, Kate Monster/Lucy the Slut in Avenue Q and Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins.

She joins the previously announced Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

The cast will be complete by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Kyle Cox, Jade Davies, Bethan Downing, Francis Foreman, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Jupp, Ellis Linford-Pill, Shane O'Riordan, Theo Reece, Chloe Saunders, Heather Scott-Martin, Jessica Spalis, Michael Tyler, Katie Warsop and Natalie Woods. Dexter Barry, Logan Clark, Alfie Morwood and Frankie Treadaway will alternate the role of Michael.

The story of ELF

What appears to be an ordinary day at the North Pole is turned upside down when Santa’s elves stumble upon a magical Christmas gift - a wide-eyed orphaned baby who has crawled into Santa’s rucksack. The young boy is welcomed with open arms and raised as Buddy the Elf. However, as his human nature becomes more apparent with age, and his toy-making skills never truly develop, Buddy is convinced that he will never belong at the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy sets his sights towards the dazzling lights of New York City, in the hopes of finding his biological family.

The creatives of ELF

ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) with incredible songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer) and direction by Philip Wm. McKinley.

ELF also features set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian WilliamGalloway, music direction by Alan Williams and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey.

