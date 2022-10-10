Menu
    Rebecca Lock to complete the cast of ELF the Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    This Christmas ELF returns to London for a limited 8-week run at the Dominion Theatre. Adapted from Will Ferrell’s heart-warming Christmas comedy, the witty and wonderful delights of ELF are sure to please those of all ages! It has been announced that renowned theatre actress Rebecca Lock will complete the cast by playing the role of Emily Hobbs. Tickets for ELF are the ultimate stocking filler, and are available to purchase today!

    Rebecca Lock and the cast of ELF 

    Rebecca Lock has an impressive catalogue of credits to her name, she has played Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock, Carmen in Curtains, Ms Fleming/Veronica’s Mom in Heathers, Rosie in Mamma Mia!, Carlotta Giudicelli in The Phantom of the Opera, Kate Monster/Lucy the Slut in Avenue Q and Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins.

    She joins the previously announced Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

    The cast will be complete by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Kyle Cox, Jade Davies, Bethan Downing, Francis Foreman, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Jupp, Ellis Linford-Pill, Shane O'Riordan, Theo Reece, Chloe Saunders, Heather Scott-Martin, Jessica Spalis, Michael Tyler, Katie Warsop and Natalie Woods. Dexter Barry, Logan Clark, Alfie Morwood and Frankie Treadaway will alternate the role of Michael.

    The story of ELF 

    What appears to be an ordinary day at the North Pole is turned upside down when Santa’s elves stumble upon a magical Christmas gift - a wide-eyed orphaned baby who has crawled into Santa’s rucksack. The young boy is welcomed with open arms and raised as Buddy the Elf. However, as his human nature becomes more apparent with age, and his toy-making skills never truly develop, Buddy is convinced that he will never belong at the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy sets his sights towards the dazzling lights of New York City, in the hopes of finding his biological family. 

    The creatives of ELF 

    ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) with incredible songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer) and direction by Philip Wm. McKinley

    ELF also features set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian WilliamGalloway, music direction by Alan Williams and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey

    Tickets for ELF are available now! 

    To follow Buddy on his journey of identity and discovery this Christmas, and witness Rebecca Lock take to the stage,

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

