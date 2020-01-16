Menu
    Performance dates for West End Live 2020 announced

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 10, 2023)

    The free weekend-long extravaganza featuring concert performances from all your favourite West End musicals is back in London, kicking off the new decade in theatre with a bang. 

    Magic Mike Live! was among the many hot West End shows that performed last year at West End Live. What's in store for West End Live 2020?

    West End Live 2020 dates announced! Save the date!

    Free musical weekend concert West End Live will once again be held at London's Trafalgar Square this year, taking place on Saturday, 20 June and Sunday, 21 June 2020, which is just one week before Pride in London 2020 will take place (Saturday, 27 June). 

    The 16th Annual West End Live will see stars from the West End's most popular shows perform their hit musical numbers live on stage at Trafalgar Square free of charge. The official line-up and schedule of shows will be announced in due course.

    Last year's West End Live 2019 saw performances by & JulietCome From AwayThe Lion KingMamma Mia!WaitressWickedTINAPhantom of the OperaMagic Mike LiveEverybody's Talking About JamieSIXLes MiserablesMatilda The Musical, and many more!

    The famous, central London square was packed as West End fans came in droves to see their favourite songs performed live in a free open-air concert.

