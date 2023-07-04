Owain Arthur to play Nathan Detroit in Guys & Dolls Jul 4, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The electrifying Owain Arthur is set to star as Nathan Detroit in Nicholas Hytner's critically acclaimed production of the legendary Guys & Dolls. Step inside the Bridge Theatre and be whisked away to a bygone era of colourful characters, swanky dance numbers, and unexpected twists of fate set within the bustling streets of Manhattan and the sultry bars of Havana. Book your tickets now!

Owain Arthur to play Nathan Detroit in Guys & Dolls

Owain Arthur and the cast of Guys & Dolls

Owain Arthur joins the cast which comprises of Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown) and Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O’Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright).

Arthur continues his collaboration with Nicholas Hytner having previously performed in the West End run and international tour of One Man, Two Guvnors, leading the cast as Francis Henshall, and The History Boys at the National Theatre. His other theatre credits include Romeo and Juliet for the RSC, Birdsong at Harold Pinter Theatre and The Comedy of Errors for Manchester Royal Exchange and many more!

About Guys & Dolls

Set in the vibrant hustle and bustle of 20th-century New York City, this sensational musical takes us on a whirlwind journey through the streets of Times Square, the smoky cafes of Havana, and beyond.

Our charming yet oh-so-no-good protagonist, Nathan Detroit, finds himself in a sticky situation. Desperate for the cash to fund his not-so-legal dice games, he must navigate the treacherous waters of eluding the ever-watchful eye of law enforcement and his not-so-patient fiancée, Miss Adelaide. Oh, the pressure!

Enter the infamous gambler with a knack for taking risks, Sky Masterson. With a swagger in his step and a twinkle in his eye, he strikes up a high-stakes bet with Nathan. The challenge? To woo and win over a woman like no other, the stern and seemingly unbreakable Sergeant Sarah Brown of the Save-A-Soul Mission. Can Sky rise to the occasion and melt her heart?

The creatives of Guys & Dolls

Guys & Dolls has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, with choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Guys & Dolls tickets are available now!

Roll the dice and take a bet on Guys & Dolls, the show is booking at the Bridge Theatre until 24 February 2024, don’t miss out!