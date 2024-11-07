Menu
    A guide to the Only Fools and Horses songs

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    You’ve booked tickets to see Del Boy and Rodders in the stage adaptation of the classic BBC comedy. Cushty. You know the characters, you know they’ll be millionaires one day, but do you know the Only Fools and Horses songs?

    The romantic comedy musical (you read that right) has music and lyrics by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, with a few well known numbers thrown in for good measure. Here's all you need to know about the Only Fools and Horses songs before you see the show.

    All the Only Fools and Horses songs in order

    Only Fools and Horses Act One songs

    His name is Derek Trotter The show’s opener introduces our main protagonist and cheeky chappy, Derek Trotter - a.k.a. Del Boy. Sung by Cripps and the ensemble, we get an insight into Del’s dodgy dealings and questionable products.

    Only Fools and Horses/Hooky Street

    One of the most beloved TV theme tunes, Hooky Street, gives you a proper dose of nostalgia and puts you in the mood for a good ol’ Only Fools and Horses song and story. 

    Not Now Grandad

    As the Trotter brothers quarrel, Grandad gets caught up in their arguments, when all he wanted was the TV remote and a cup of tea.

    That’s What I Like

    The ensemble number lists all the weekend sundries that equal a good life down the local pub with friends.

    Where Have All The Cockneys Gone

    Performed by Grandad, the oldest member of the Trotter family laments about the old days in the East End. The Girl When Del’s love interest, Raquel, makes her grand entrance, we hear of her hopes, dreams and disappointments - and that’s before she meets Del Boy. 

    Mange Tout

    Del’s attempts to come across as educated, sophisticated and well-mannered are demonstrated in Mange Tout - a mix of Queen’s English, Del-French, cockney, and… other Delisms. It forms part of his dating profile. 

    Bit of a Sort 

    After Del has shown his best side, he lists all his wants in a partner. Essentially, he wants someone classy and, well, a bit of a sort. 

    Raining for Grandad

    A poetic lament from Grandad about the little he has in life, but how rich he is thanks to his family.

    Being a Villain

    Introducing crime bosses, the Driscoll brothers, Being a Villain is a big, almost pantomime number that forms a parody of big musical tunes. 

    Lovely Day

    Who doesn’t love the idea of Del Boy, Raquel and Grandad singing the Bill Withers classic, Lovely Day? It’s the perfect end to Act One. 

    Only Fools and Horses Act Two songs

    Marriage and Love

    As Rodney and Cassandra’s relationship grows, the pair decide to make their love official and tie the knot. With realistic expectations, the pair declare their devotion to each other… despite the shadow of Del Boy looming over them.

    West End Wendy

    Raquel shows her vulnerability and admits she wants to become a West End star despite her realities. But with Del’s support, anything is possible, right?

    What Have I Let Myself In For?

    Cassandra’s number is one of the most heartfelt of all the Only Fools and Horses songs. 

    What Have I Let Myself In For? shows our heroine’s doubts over entering the Trotter family and the new life she’ll be leading. 

    Gaze Into My Ball 

    Giving 1980s vibes, Gaze Into My Ball is sung by Trigger and features synths, electronic instruments, a touch of rap, and a mystical crystal ball. The futuristic song serves Back To The Future meets Lin Manuel Miranda meets Peckham.

    The Tadpole Song

    When Del’s pals Boycie and Marlene are struggling to conceive, the pair find it hard to face the hardship of pregnancy difficulties. The vulnerable number is one of the most touching of the Only Fools and Horses songs despite the somewhat improper terminology. 

    Holding Back The Years

    Sung by Mrs Obookoo, Simply Red’s Holding Back The Years brings a sense of determination and acceptance as we near the end of the show. 

    Margate 

    The upbeat number brings all the players together for a trip to Margate. Showing the team will always bounce back and come together no matter what, Margate is a cheerful and optimistic ditty. Because, of course, this time next year, they’ll be millionaires, right?

    Hear the Only Fools and Horses songs live

    You can catch the Only Fools and Horses musical during its UK tour. It’ll be playing the Eventim Apollo in December 2024. Get your tickets, now!

    By Carly Clements-Yu

