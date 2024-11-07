A guide to the Only Fools and Horses songs

You’ve booked tickets to see Del Boy and Rodders in the stage adaptation of the classic BBC comedy. Cushty. You know the characters, you know they’ll be millionaires one day, but do you know the Only Fools and Horses songs?

The romantic comedy musical (you read that right) has music and lyrics by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, with a few well known numbers thrown in for good measure. Here's all you need to know about the Only Fools and Horses songs before you see the show.

All the Only Fools and Horses songs in order

Only Fools and Horses Act One songs

His name is Derek Trotter The show’s opener introduces our main protagonist and cheeky chappy, Derek Trotter - a.k.a. Del Boy. Sung by Cripps and the ensemble, we get an insight into Del’s dodgy dealings and questionable products.

Only Fools and Horses/Hooky Street

One of the most beloved TV theme tunes, Hooky Street, gives you a proper dose of nostalgia and puts you in the mood for a good ol’ Only Fools and Horses song and story.

Not Now Grandad

As the Trotter brothers quarrel, Grandad gets caught up in their arguments, when all he wanted was the TV remote and a cup of tea.

That’s What I Like

The ensemble number lists all the weekend sundries that equal a good life down the local pub with friends.

Where Have All The Cockneys Gone

Performed by Grandad, the oldest member of the Trotter family laments about the old days in the East End. The Girl When Del’s love interest, Raquel, makes her grand entrance, we hear of her hopes, dreams and disappointments - and that’s before she meets Del Boy.

Mange Tout

Del’s attempts to come across as educated, sophisticated and well-mannered are demonstrated in Mange Tout - a mix of Queen’s English, Del-French, cockney, and… other Delisms. It forms part of his dating profile.

Bit of a Sort

After Del has shown his best side, he lists all his wants in a partner. Essentially, he wants someone classy and, well, a bit of a sort.

Raining for Grandad

A poetic lament from Grandad about the little he has in life, but how rich he is thanks to his family.

Being a Villain

Introducing crime bosses, the Driscoll brothers, Being a Villain is a big, almost pantomime number that forms a parody of big musical tunes.

Lovely Day

Who doesn’t love the idea of Del Boy, Raquel and Grandad singing the Bill Withers classic, Lovely Day? It’s the perfect end to Act One.