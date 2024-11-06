Meet the West End cast of Only Fools and Horses the Musical
| By Rebecca Young
The popular TV show has been making audiences laugh for decades, and its timeless comedy has now been adapted into a hit musical. Featuring the beloved characters and hilarious wit that fans have come to love, Only Fools and Horses the Musical promises a wild adventure. Get ready to enjoy your favourite characters as they come to life with unforgettable songs.
Who plays Del Boy?
Sam Lupton portrays the iconic Cockney character, Del Boy. His previous roles include Wicked, Avenue Q, and Little Shop of Horrors.
Who plays Rodney?
Tom Major made his professional debut in Only Fools and Horses the Musical as Rodney. He previously performed in Rent and Made in Dagenham as part of his professional training.
Who plays Grandad?
Paul Whitehouse, an award-winning actor and comedian, plays the role of Grandad in Only Fools and Horses the Musical. He is also co-wrote the book, lyrics and original music with Jim Sullivan, son of John Sullivan, the creator of the original TV series. In addition to his comedy work with Harry Enfield and Bob Mortimer, he has appeared in a number of films including Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland, and Ghost Stories.
Who plays Danny Driscoll?
Vinnie Jones is taking on the role of Danny Driscoll in Only Fools and Horses the Musical. He had a former professional football career before becoming a Hollywood star. Vinnie Jones has starred in The Gentleman and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.
Who plays Raquel?
Georgina Hagen plays Del Boy’s better half in Only Fools and Horses the Musical. Her previous roles have included Ms Fleming/Veronica’s Mom in Heathers the Musical and Liesl in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Who plays Boycie?
Taking on the role of Boycie is Craig Berry. Berry has previously appeared in The Bodyguard (UK Tour) as Tony Scibelli and Frederick Barrett in Titanic the Musical.
Who plays Trigger?
Trigger is played by Lee VG, whose previous work includes A Christmas Carol, The Book Thief, and Camelot in Concert.
Who’s in the current cast of Only Fools and Horses the Musical?
The iconic and hilarious Trotter brothers are portrayed by Sam Lupton and Tom Major. They are joined by Paul Whitehouse as Grandad, Vinnie Jones as Danny Driscoll, Georgina Hagen as Raquel, Craig Berry as Boycie, and Lee VG as Trigger.
The West End cast of Only Fools and Horses includes Philip Childs (Eastenders) as the Alternate Grandad/Ensemble, Nicola Munns (Call the Midwife) as Marlene/Cassandra, Bradley Johns (Pandora's Box) as Denzil, Peter Watts (The Threepenny Opera and Assassins) as Danny Driscoll/Mickey Pearce, Richard J. Hunt (Spongebob Squarepants the Musical) as the Dating Agent and loria Acquaah-Harrison, the winner of the Mawa Monologue Slam 2022, portrays Mrs. Obooko/Wedding Fitter.
The cast is completed by Kieran Andrew (The Snow Queen), Katie Paine (We Will Rock You), Amanda Coutts (Starlight Express), and Oscar Dobbins, who form the ensemble.
Who was in the original cast of Only Fools and Horses the Musical?
When the show first opened in London in 2019, audiences quickly fell in love with the characters and their humour, making it an instant smash hit. The talented cast members brilliantly brought these nostalgic and beloved characters to life.
Paul Whitehouse played the role of Grandad, while Tom Bennett, known for House of the Dragon, took on the role of Del Boy. Ryan Hutton, who starred in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the RSC, portrayed Rodney. Dianne Pilkington, famous for her performance in Les Misérables, played Raquel. Pippa Duffy, recognized for her role in Spoonface Steinberg, took on the character of Cassandra. Jeff Nicholson, also known for Sweeney Todd, played Boycie. Samantha Seager, who appeared in Into the Woods, portrayed Marlene. Peter Baker, from Murder She Didn’t Write, played Trigger, while Adrian Irvine, known for Casualty, took on the role of Denzil. Finally, Pete Gallagher, who has performed in Jesus Christ Superstar, portrayed Danny Driscoll.
Featuring catchy songs and a vibrant script that pays homage to the original show, this musical is a must-see for anyone looking to relive the magic or discover the joy of Only Fools and Horses for the first time. Don't miss your chance to experience the wit and warmth of these iconic characters in a whole new way.
