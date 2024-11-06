Meet the West End cast of Only Fools and Horses the Musical

The popular TV show has been making audiences laugh for decades, and its timeless comedy has now been adapted into a hit musical. Featuring the beloved characters and hilarious wit that fans have come to love, Only Fools and Horses the Musical promises a wild adventure. Get ready to enjoy your favourite characters as they come to life with unforgettable songs.

Who plays Del Boy?

Sam Lupton portrays the iconic Cockney character, Del Boy. His previous roles include Wicked, Avenue Q, and Little Shop of Horrors.

Who plays Rodney?

Tom Major made his professional debut in Only Fools and Horses the Musical as Rodney. He previously performed in Rent and Made in Dagenham as part of his professional training.

Who plays Grandad?

Paul Whitehouse, an award-winning actor and comedian, plays the role of Grandad in Only Fools and Horses the Musical. He is also co-wrote the book, lyrics and original music with Jim Sullivan, son of John Sullivan, the creator of the original TV series. In addition to his comedy work with Harry Enfield and Bob Mortimer, he has appeared in a number of films including Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland, and Ghost Stories.

Who plays Danny Driscoll?

Vinnie Jones is taking on the role of Danny Driscoll in Only Fools and Horses the Musical. He had a former professional football career before becoming a Hollywood star. Vinnie Jones has starred in The Gentleman and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Who plays Raquel?

Georgina Hagen plays Del Boy’s better half in Only Fools and Horses the Musical. Her previous roles have included Ms Fleming/Veronica’s Mom in Heathers the Musical and Liesl in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Who plays Boycie?

Taking on the role of Boycie is Craig Berry. Berry has previously appeared in The Bodyguard (UK Tour) as Tony Scibelli and Frederick Barrett in Titanic the Musical.

Who plays Trigger?

Trigger is played by Lee VG, whose previous work includes A Christmas Carol, The Book Thief, and Camelot in Concert.