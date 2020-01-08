One Jewish Boy to transfer to the West End at Trafalgar Studios Jan 8, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Stephen Laughton's play One Jewish Boy is set to transfer to Trafalgar Studios 2 in London's West End this March for a limited one-month run.

After a hit run at the Old Red Lion in December 2018 and January 2019, Stephen Laughton's One Jewish Boy will make its way to the West End on 10 March, transferring to London's Trafalgar Studios near Trafalgar Square. The two-hander play will run until 4 April 2020. Tickets for One Jewish Boy are on sale now.

The play is an exploration of the end of youth and the consequences that arise from anti-semitic hate crimes in our modern-day world. ​

The cast and creatives of One Jewish Boy

The cast of One Jewish Boy will star Robert Neumark-Jones as Jesse and Asha Reid as Alex.

The play is directed by Sarah Meadows and features lighting design by Lucy Adams, designs by Georgia de Grey, and composition by Benedict Taylor.

The show's writer Stephen Laughton was a recipient of the JB Priestley Award for Young Writers of Promise and has recently been a part of the new Headstart writers' programme at the Headlong Theatre.

