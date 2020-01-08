Menu
    One Jewish Boy to transfer to the West End at Trafalgar Studios

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Stephen Laughton's play One Jewish Boy is set to transfer to Trafalgar Studios 2 in London's West End this March for a limited one-month run.

    One Jewish Boy receives its long-awaited West End premiere at Trafalgar this Spring!

    One Jewish Boy to run a Trafalgar Studios Two

    After a hit run at the Old Red Lion in December 2018 and January 2019, Stephen Laughton's One Jewish Boy will make its way to the West End on 10 March, transferring to London's Trafalgar Studios near Trafalgar Square. The two-hander play will run until 4 April 2020. Tickets for One Jewish Boy are on sale now.

    The play is an exploration of the end of youth and the consequences that arise from anti-semitic hate crimes in our modern-day world. ​

    The cast and creatives of One Jewish Boy

    The cast of One Jewish Boy will star Robert Neumark-Jones as Jesse and Asha Reid as Alex.

    The play is directed by Sarah Meadows and features lighting design by Lucy Adams, designs by Georgia de Grey, and composition by Benedict Taylor.

    The show's writer Stephen Laughton was a recipient of the JB Priestley Award for Young Writers of Promise and has recently been a part of the new Headstart writers' programme at the Headlong Theatre.

    Official One Jewish Boy tickets for the Trafalgar Studios run available from £24!

    This provocative and bittersweet comedy is finally set to receive its West End premiere and you won't want to miss it! Book your tickets to see One Jewish Boy at Trafalgar Studios today to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

