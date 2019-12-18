On Blueberry Hill to transfer to Trafalgar Studios in London this Spring

Check out the production shots from the Dublin production starring Niall Buggy and David Ganly above.



Sold-out Sebastian Barry play On Blueberry Hill to run at Trafalgar Studios in Spring 2020

Sell-out show On Blueberry Hill is set to arrive in the West End direct from New York City and Dublin, it has been announced. Written by one of the most celebrated Irish writers of our generation, Sebastian Barry, the hit play will run for a strictly limited season at Trafalgar Studios 1, where it will begin performances on Thursday, 5 March and end on Saturday, 1 May 2020.

Who is starring in the On Blueberry Hill London cast?

The highly anticipated West End transfer of On Blueberry Hill will see both Niall Buggy and David Ganly reprise their roles from the Irish production as Christy and PJ respectively.

Niall Buggy is widely regarded as one of the top Irish actors of his generation and is known for treading the boards and gracing the big screen in Ireland, the US, and the UK. Buggy's most well-known stage roles include the titular role in Uncle Vanya, for which he won Best Actor at the Irish Times Theatre Awards; Casimir in Aristocrats, for which he won a Drama Desk Award, Obie Award, Time Out Award, and Clarence Derwent Award; his Olivier Award-winning comedy performance in Dead Funny; and his TMA Award-winning performance in Juno and the Paycock, for which he won best actor.

Other notable theatre credits of Buggy's include Plough and the Stars (Lyric in London and The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin), The Importance of Being Earnest (Harold Pinter Theatre), The Invisible (Bush Theatre), and Translations (Sheffield Crucible and Broadway). The Irish actor's most notable film roles include Alien 3 opposite scream queen Sigourney Weaver, Casanova, Mamma Mia, The Butcher Boy, and The Playboys. His TV credits include Dalziel and Pascoe, Father Ted, Inspector Lewis, Jack Taylor 3, BBC's My Mother and Other Strangers, The Bill, and The Professionals.

David Ganly is a highly prolific theatre actor. His most notable stage credits include Chicago (Cambridge Theatre), Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith), Girl from the North Country, Grease, On Blueberry Hill (Fishamble), Shakespeare in Love (Noel Coward Theatre), The Full Monty (Prince of Wales Theatre), The Snow Queen (Gaiety Dublin), The Sound of Music, The Talented Mr Ripley (Watford), The Wizard of Oz (London Palladium), and Translations (NT), just to name a few.

Ganly's film credits include Body of Lies, Hippie Hippie Shake, Space Truckers, and Sunset Song while his TV credits include Casualty, Citizen Charlie, Doctors, Dorothy Mills, Widow’s Peak, and Upwardly Mobile.

What is On Blueberry Hill about?

In Sebastian Barry's typical trademark fashion, On Blueberry Hill follows frenemies Christy (Niall Buggy) and PJ (David Ganly), who are destined to spend the next 20 years of their lives together. As the two men look back on the hope and torture of life on the outside – they gradually unveil the events that led them to their present world with violent consequences.

On Blueberry Hill London creative team

On Blueberry Hill is a co-production between Trafalgar Theatre Productions and Fishamble: The New Play Company. It is written by award-winning Irish playwright Sebastian Barry and directed by Fishamble's Jim Culleton.

Sebastian Barry was born in Dublin in 1995 and is a current Laureate of Irish Fiction. His plays and novels have collectively won and been nominated for the Costa Book of the Year Award, Independent Booksellers Prize, Irish Book Awards Best Novel, James Tait Black Memorial Prize, Kerry Group Irish Fiction Prize, and two MAN Booker Prize nominations for his two consecutive novels A Long Long Way (2005) and The Secret Scripture (2008)

Jim Culleton is the Artistic Director for Fishamble: The New Play Company, for which he has directed productions that have toured Ireland, the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US. His Fishamble productions have collectively won over a dozen international and Irish awards, including the Olivier Award for Pat Kinevane's Silent.

Culleton has also directed for such companies as 7:84 (Scotland), Abbey Theatre, Amharclann de hIde, CoisCéim/Crash Ensemble/GIAF, Dundee Rep Ensemble, Fighting Words, Origin (New York), Project Arts Centre, RTE Radio 1, RTE lyric fm, Second Age, Symphony Space Broadway/Irish Arts Center (New York), TCD School of Drama, TNL Canada, The Ark, The Belgrade, The Passion Machine, Tinderbox, Vessel (Australia), and Woodpecker/the Gaiety. He has also lectured at such institutions as GSA, NUIM, NYU, Notre Dame, TCD, UCD, UM, UMD, Uversity, Villanova, and the Lir.

