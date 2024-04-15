Olivier Awards 2024: Full list of winners Apr 15, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride ‘I’m ready for my next award, Mr. DeMille’ the monochrome megahit musical, Sunset Boulevard equalled the record for the most wins at last night’s ceremony, taking home seven of the eleven awards it was nominated for. Its star, Nicole Scherzinger adds to her impressive haul for her performance as troubled actress Norma Desmond, beating Marisha Wallace (Guys and Dolls), Caissie Levy (Next to Normal), and Natasha Hodgson (Operation Mincemeat) to take home the trophy.

Standing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall Scherzinger joked: "I always really wanted to be a singer and do musicals, and I dreamed of so many roles that I wanted to do. And honestly this role, Norma Desmond, was not one of those roles’ she laughed and continued "But God works in mysterious ways, because it's honestly one of the ballsiest and bravest things I've ever done, and I've had an incomparable director Jamie Lloyd to thank for that."

As well as a name check in Scherzinger’s acceptance speech, Jamie Llyod also received recognition from the Oliviers themselves, winning the Best Director award for his cinematic re-working of the much-loved classic. His leading man, Tom Francis added to the musicals list of wins, taking home the award for Best Actor in a Musical. On receiving the award Francis thanked the front of house and security team at the Savoy Theatre "for making me feel safe every night”, a reference to Francis’ outside antics, where his character performed the title hit, live, from the Strand.

Sunset Boulevard's seven wins ties it with Cabaret, Matilda and Hamilton for the most trophies ever for a musical in a single night.

Sarah Snook was named Best Actress (or should that be Actresses), for her tour de force performance in the one-woman adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray. The recent Emmy winner took on all 26 characters in the modern re-telling of Wildes classic tale of vanity, a feat which was helped by the immensely talented costume department. Marg Horwell, the costume designer, took home the award for her work, which saw Snook seamlessly transform from one character to the next.

In her acceptance speech, Snook gushed "It’s an incredible honour to be on the stage in the West End" and thanked the talented crew which help create the magic, “It's billed as a one-woman show but it's not, the crew are on stage with me every night, and they are a vital and constant support, and inspirational."

Another one-person production, Anton Chekhov's Vanya, was named best play revival at this year’s awards. Its star, Andrew Scott, recently won the Critics Circle Award for his performance(s) as the eight lead characters in the show.

Six months after her death, Haydn Gwynne was named best supporting actress for her stunning turn in When Winston Went to War with the Wireless. Accepting the award on her behalf, her son Orlando Phipps stated: "I really don't know what my mum would have said if she was here, but it was a career-long dream of hers to win an Olivier, so she would've been thrilled…She loved the stage above all other kinds of acting. She said if you came away from the show having made one good friend, it was worth doing, and she often made many."

An Olivier award was also the dream of Arlene Phillips, who finally took home the prize at the age of 80 for her choreography in the critically acclaimed, Guys and Dolls. The dancing diva thanked James Cousins, her fellow choreographer, for "crawling around" on the floor and demonstrating the more energetic moves when she had problems with her knees.

The best new entertainment or comedy play went to Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a prequel to the smash-hit Netflix series. Co-writer Kate Trefry said that winning the award was "psychotic", before thanking the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer, in addition to the "fans, for being freaks".

Full list of winners

Best New Musical: Operation Mincemeat

Best New Play: Dear England

Best Director: Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard

Best Theatre Choreography: Arlene Phillips for Guys and Dolls

Best Musical Revival: Sunset Boulevard

Best Revival: Vanya

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play: Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Family Show: Dinosaur World Live

Best Actor: Mark Gatiss for The Motive and the Cue

Best Actress: Sarah Snook for The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Actor in a Musical: Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard

Best Actress in a Musical: Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat

Best Supporting Actor: Will Close for Dear England

Best Supporting Actress: Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went to War with the Wireless

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things

Best Set Design: 59 Productions for Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design: Marg Horwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design: Jack Knowles for Sunset Boulevard

Best Musical Contribution: Alan Williams for Sunset Boulevard

Best Sound Design: Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard

Best New Opera Production: Innocence, The Royal Opera

Best Achievement in Dance: Isabela Coracy for NINA: By Whatever Means

Best New Dance Production: La Ruta

Best Achievement in Opera: Antonio Pappano

Best Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre: Sleepova