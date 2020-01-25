Olivier Award winner Janie Dee to star in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at the Charing Cross Theatre

Janie Dee is set to star in Christopher Durang acclaimed play for its London premiere this Spring.

Janie Dee to star in London premiere of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Former The Boy Friend and Follies star Janie Dee is set to take on the role of Masha in the forthcoming London premiere of Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, which won the Tony Award for Best Play back in 2013. The show will be directed in the UK by Walter Bobbie (Chicago).

The critically acclaimed comedy will play for a limited time only at London's Charing Cross Theatre from 21 March to 16 May 2020 and will notably run during the inaugural London Climate Change Festival also hosted by the venue.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike London cast and creative team

Dee has also starred in an Off-Broadway production of Linda as well as the European premiere of The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess — an Off-West End production that ran at London's Finborough Theatre.

Further casting for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will be announced in due course.

The play, which is inspired by the work of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, will feature costume design by Emily Rebholz, sound design by composer Mark Bennett, scenic design by David Korins, and casting direction by Ginny Schiller.

What is Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike about?

The story centres on the quaint lives of two sisters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania — Vanya and Sonia — who are bombarded by the arrival of their wandering sister Masha and her younger male partner. Also winning the 2013 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, Christopher Durang's piece tells a captivating tale of sibling rivalry and a life of regrets. Don't miss it!

Tickets for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at the Charing Cross Theatre

Be sure to catch the highly anticipated London premiere of this award-winning drama this March.