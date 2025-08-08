A Breakdown of the Songs in Oliver!

Since its debut in 1960, Oliver! has remained one of the most beloved British musicals of all time. Based on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, Lionel Bart’s score is packed with unforgettable melodies, rich storytelling, and toe-tapping showstoppers. Whether it's hopeful ballads or raucous ensemble numbers, each song adds depth and colour to this classic tale of poverty, found family, and resilience.

Discover how each song in Oliver! contributes to the magic, mischief, and emotion of this beloved West End favourite, now playing at the Gielgud Theatre and performed by a phenomenal cast.

1. “Food, Glorious Food”

The opening number is as iconic as it gets. Sung by the workhouse boys, this song captures the bleak hunger and vivid imagination of children dreaming about hearty meals. With its soaring harmonies and instantly recognisable melody, it sets the tone for the harsh world Oliver lives in.

2. “Oliver!”

This chilling choral number follows Oliver’s simple request for more food and the swift, over-the-top punishment that follows. The adult characters - particularly Mr. Bumble and the Widow Corney - lead this exaggerated response, painting a grim picture of Victorian discipline.

3. “I Shall Scream”

A comic duet between Mr. Bumble and Widow Corney, this number showcases Bart’s knack for witty, flirtatious exchanges. It offers some light relief while hinting at the manipulative dynamic between the two characters.

4. “Boy for Sale”

Bleak and haunting, this solo by Mr. Bumble sees him literally try to sell Oliver to the highest bidder. Its slow, minor-key melody heightens the cruelty of the moment, proving that even the most musically simple songs can carry heavy emotional weight.

5. “That’s Your Funeral”

Undertaker Mr. Sowerberry and his wife sing this morbidly funny number as they prepare to take Oliver into their care. It blends dark humour with a catchy tune, typical of the show’s Dickensian mix of charm and cruelty.

6. “Where Is Love?”

A tender ballad sung by Oliver, this song captures the heartache of a child longing for affection and belonging. Its simple, honest lyrics and melody have made it one of the most enduring songs from the show, often covered outside the musical theatre world.