New West End Genie announced for Aladdin this summer Jun 18, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) You ain't never had a Genie like 'he'! It has just been announced that current West End Genie Trevor Dion Nicholas will be doing the ol' switcheroo this summer, swapping places with Michael James Scott, who has currently been playing the Genie for the US tour of Aladdin.

Pictured: Michael James Scott grants a wish in the Cave of Wonders

The swap will take place from 17 August until 30 September and will see Nicholas complete a leg of the US tour as the Genie while Scott takes up a temporary residency at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Michael James Scott last performed in London's West End eight years ago when he featured in the ensemble for 2010's Hair at the Gielgud Theatre. He was cast as a standby for the roles of both Babkak and Genie for the 2014/15 season of Aladdin on Broadway before originating the role of Genie in the Australian Tour from 2016 to 2017. Scott's other stage credits include the role of Eddie in both the tour and on-Broadway production of Mamma Mia! and Dr. Gostwana in the Broadway production of The Book of Mormon.

Nicholas admitted that he simply could not pass up the chance to perform as the Genie in Pittsburgh, a city that was close to where he grew up and close to his heart, and he was enthusiastic at the thought of his family and friends filling the audience.

Don't miss the chance to see Michael James Scott as Genie for his highly anticipated summer residency in London's magic lamp. Coming soon to Agrabah!

