New rehearsal images released for ELF the Musical Nov 2, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas ELF returns to the West End this November for a merry on-stage display of Will Ferrell's classic Christmas comedy. Recently, new and exciting rehearsal images have been released for the beloved festive classic, which shows the cast joyfully immersed in their performances.

About ELF

It’s Christmas Eve at the North Pole when a night of toy-making and carols turns upside down with the discovery of an orphaned baby who has climbed into Santa’s sack of toys. Taken in and raised amongst the elves of the North Pole, Buddy may have an abundance of enthusiasm, but nothing can change his not-so-great toy-making skills or his human height. Aware that he will never fit in with his little friends, Buddy asks Santa’s permission to make the ultimate journey of discovery. Setting his sights on New York, Buddy sets off in pursuit of his biological family.

The cast and creatives of ELF

The cast of ELF is comprised of Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

The cast will be complete by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Kyle Cox, Jade Davies, Bethan Downing, Francis Foreman, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Jupp, Ellis Linford-Pill, Shane O'Riordan, Theo Reece, Chloe Saunders, Heather Scott-Martin, Jessica Spalis, Michael Tyler, Katie Warsop and Natalie Woods. Dexter Barry, Logan Clark, Alfie Morwood and Frankie Treadaway will alternate the role of Michael.

ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) with explosive songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer) and direction by Philip Wm. McKinley.

