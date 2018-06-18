New casting announced for the return of Six at the Arts Theatre Jun 18, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Six, a musical based on King Henry VIII's six wives, has just announced its new cast members for its return to the London stage in August.

Pictured: the six new queens

New cast members for the return of Six include Jarneia Richard-Noel (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Natalie Paris (Sunday in the Park With George) as Jane Seymour, Millie O'Connell (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Anne Boleyn, Aimie Atkinson (In the Heights) as Katherine Howard, Alexia McIntosh (Godiva Rocks) as Anne of Cleves, and Maiya Quansah-Breed in her professional acting debut as Catherine Parr. Completing the cast is Grace Mouat as swing/dance captain.

The musical follows the lives and trials of Henry VIII's six wives within the context of a pop-concert. The musical itself was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and includes such show-stopping numbers as 'Don't Lose Your Head', 'Ex Wives', and 'Haus of Holbein'. The production is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and will feature choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, lighting by Tim Deiling, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound by Joe Beighton, orchestrations by Tom Curran, and set design by Emma Bailey.

Six premieres at the Arts Theatre on 30 August 2018 and will run until 23 September 2018. Be on the right side of history and book your tickets to this fantastic production!

Purchase your tickets to Six here.