    New cast information and production images released for Magical Merlin

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    This October half-term, the spellbinding family musical Magical Merlin is playing at The Fortune Theatre, from 24-30 October 2022. Step back into Ancient Britain and witness a wild world of witches and wizards, where Magical Merlin’s powers rule in influence and superiority.

    An exciting star-studded cast of Magical Merlin has also been announced, along with dazzling new production images that see the cast fully immersed in their enchanting roles. Tickets for Magical Merlin are available now, make sure to book so that you don’t miss out on this half-term!

    The cast of Magical Merlin 

    West End favourite Ben Stock (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Grease) plays the lead role of Merlin with Stuart Maciver (Wicked, Evita) as Lancelot. They are joined by a talented line-up of Lydia Abbotts as Guinevere, Lizzie Buckingham as Morgan, Jordan Donnelly as Dustman, Farirayi Garaba as Swing, Claire Lee Shenfield as Mildred and Adam Scotland as Ensemble/Swing.

    About Magical Merlin 

    In this intriguing family-friendly production, the concepts of magic, music and dance are united to represent the power of friendship and self-belief. It is the perfect pick-me-up for adults and children over the half-term! 

    Be transported back in time to Ancient Britain, a time when witches and wizards are aplenty, and Merlin is considered to be the greatest wizard of all time. When the bouncing baby King Arthur is born, his envious elder sister Morgan Le Fay snaps, using her powers for the worst as she transforms people into animals. It's up to the almighty Merlin to save the day!

    The creatives of Magical Merlin 

    Magical Merlin is directed by the critically-acclaimed Kirk Jameson (Madagascar, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change and is written and composed by Will Barnett. Choreography is by Khiley Williams, with design by Ryan DawsonLaight and lighting design by Andrew Ellis and sound design by Tom Marshall

    Magical Merlin tickets are available now 

    This half-term watch as Merlin saves the day.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

