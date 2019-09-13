Nativity! The Musical announces Sharon Osbourne, Danny and Dani Dyer to join cast! Sep 13, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Last year this hit film turned musical was a roaring success so, of course, it only makes sense for it to return for the holiday season this year. Tickets for Nativity! The Musical are already on sale and they are going quickly as everyone excitedly prepares for the jolliest season. The show will have its first performance at Eventim Apollo on 11 December 2019 and the anticipation has just risen tenfold! Sharon Osbourne and everyone’s favourite father-daughter duo, Danny and Dani Dyer, have just been announced to be joining the cast!

Sharon Osbourne and Danny and Dani Dyer join Nativity! The Musical cast

The fabulous new Nativity! The Musical cast members

The return of the heart-warming, Christmas musical sees the return of cast members from last year and some wonderful new cast members. Sharon Osbourne, popularly known as long term talent competition judge on the likes of The X Factor as well as the reality tv show that followed her family The Osbournes. Returning to the show are Danny and Dani Dyer, having performed in Nativity! The Musical at the Eventim Apollo last Christmas. They will be joining the previously announced Rylan Clark-Neal and Simon Lipkin who will be reprising the role of Mr Poppy.

The cast of Nativity! The Musical at Eventim Apollo

Also returning to the cast are Scott Garnham as Mr Maddens and Ashleigh Gray as Jennifer Lore. The cast will be completed by Jonathan Bourne, Charles Brunton, Jamie Chapman, Penelope Woodman, Dawn Buckland, Connor Ewing, Kade Ferraiolo, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe and Billy Roberts.

The cast will be joined by 20 children from the ages 9-12 who will play the school pupils in the musical. The children’s cast will be made up of Thomas Bastable, Evie Bennell-Low, Olivia Brooks, Niamh Crowley, Erin Freeman, Lucas Haywood, Alexander Hogg, Kheiri Iscac-Osmani, Isabel Landers, Evie Mallen, Joshua Millard-Lloyd, Ana Morgan, Ela Morgan, Amy-Louise Mulhall, Alastair Ngwenya, Gerald Ngwenya, Tega Oduko, Kayan Parmar, Lyla Peters, Katelyn Rollason, Teddy Saberton, Grace Townley and Nicholas Vakis.

What is Nativity! The Musical about?

Based on the film Nativity directed by Debbie Issit who also wrote and adapted it for the musical adaptation. The music was written by both Issit and Nicky Ager.

Mr Maddens gets a little competitive with this year’s Christmas nativity, determined to make St Bernadette’s School’s nativity is the best! In a desperate attempt to make it all the more impressive, Mr Maddens invites a Hollywood producer to come see his sure-to-be five-star show, in the hopes it will then get turned into a film. This dazzling yet crazy adventure is a sure-fire way to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Join Mr Maddens and his wacky teaching assistant Mr Poppy and the bustling bunch of school children that are in his class as they make their way to superstardom.

Eventim Apollo Nativity! The Musical tickets on sale now!

Treat your family, friends and, most importantly, yourself, this Christmas and get tickets to Nativity! The Musical at London’s Eventim Apollo. Performances begin on 11 December 2019 and the run comes to a close on 27 December 2019. Make sure you don’t miss out on this heart-warming, joyous show this holiday season!

🎫 Book your Nativity! The Musical tickets here.