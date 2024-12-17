Jamaal Fields-Green to join MJ the Musical

There’s a new man in the mirror at the Prince Edward Theatre, as MJ the Musical makes a change!

From 14th January 2025, Jamaal Fields-Green will take over the lead role in the critically acclaimed musical. This isn’t the first time Fields-Green will play MJ. The musical theatre star has the honour of being the only artist to portray the King of Pop in three global productions; on Broadway, on the US national tour and in the West End. (He was flown to the UK especially to cover the role earlier this year).

Fields-Green commented on the HIStory making announcement, commenting: “I’m deeply humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to perform in this show and role here in London. Ever since I made my debut in the West End earlier this year, something in the city has been calling me back. London – I’m excited to share my artistry and make some magic with you in this beautiful city. I hope to see you at the theatre, I promise you’re not going to want to miss it. Let’s party!”