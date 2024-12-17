Jamaal Fields-Green to join MJ the Musical
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
There’s a new man in the mirror at the Prince Edward Theatre, as MJ the Musical makes a change!
From 14th January 2025, Jamaal Fields-Green will take over the lead role in the critically acclaimed musical. This isn’t the first time Fields-Green will play MJ. The musical theatre star has the honour of being the only artist to portray the King of Pop in three global productions; on Broadway, on the US national tour and in the West End. (He was flown to the UK especially to cover the role earlier this year).
Fields-Green commented on the HIStory making announcement, commenting: “I’m deeply humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to perform in this show and role here in London. Ever since I made my debut in the West End earlier this year, something in the city has been calling me back. London – I’m excited to share my artistry and make some magic with you in this beautiful city. I hope to see you at the theatre, I promise you’re not going to want to miss it. Let’s party!”
Set during rehearsals for the 1992 Dangerous tour, the WhatsOnStage Award nominated show has already been a smash-hit across the pond, having won three Drama Desk Awards, four Tony Awards and an Outer Critics Circle Award.
Jamaal Fields-Green will join current cast members; Ashley Zhangazha as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, Phebe Edwards as Katherine Jackson/Kate, Matt Mills as Berry Gordy/Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras as Dave, Kieran Alleyne as MJ alternate and standby for Michael, and Kwamé Kandekore as the standby for MJ and Michael.
The production also features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, and the orchestrations and arrangements are by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.
Book MJ the Musical tickets now with our exclusive January prices
See Jamaal Fields-Green in MJ the Musical with our exclusive January prices. Hurry, offer ends soon.