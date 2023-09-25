Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Minority Report is coming to London in April 2024

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    The world premiere stage adaptation of Minority Report, a story originally written by Philip K. Dick in 1956 and later popularised by Steven Spielberg's 2002 blockbuster film, is set to debut this year.

    The production will kick off at Nottingham Playhouse on February 16th and run until March 9th, 2024. Following that, it will embark on a tour, stopping at Birmingham Repertory Theatre from March 22nd to April 6th, 2024, before concluding its run at London's Lyric Hammersmith from April 19th to May 18th, 2024.

    What is Minority Report About?

    This incredible theatrical experience will use innovative technology to create a world at the borders of science fiction and reality and, unlike the novella and Hollywood film, this innovative new production relocates the action to London, with the central character (most famously played by Tom Cruise) as a leading female neuroscientist, Dame Julia Anderton.

    In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed. But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she’s in a race against time to save herself from her own system.

    This thrilling adaptation of Phillip K Dick’s iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice and free will in a real-time chase through London of the future.

    The creatives of Minority Report 

    This timely presentation is adapted for the stage by David Haig (My Boy Jack, Pressure) and reunites Simon Friend Entertainment with director Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V and the forthcoming production of Macbeth starring David Tennant, Donmar Warehouse), whose multi-award-winning production ofLife of Pi has captivated audiences both sides of the Atlantic.

    Writer David Haig, who adapts the production for the stage continues: “It’s been the most exciting challenge of my career: to write a futuristic thriller for the stage, based on one of the greatest sci-fi stories ever told.”

    The wider creative team comprises; Production Designer Jon Bausor; Video Designer Tal Rosner; Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun; Composer and Sound Designer Nicola T. Chang; Movement Director Lucy Hind, Casting Director Lotte Hines CDG. Full casting to be announced.

    Minority Report tickets are coming soon! 

    Keep your eyes peeled on London Theatre Direct's news page and sign up to our mailing list for more information on Minority Report tickets in London!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    At The Old Vic, Christopher Eccleston, A Christmas Carol, A version by Jack Thorne. 5 star

    Top theatre shows to see in London this Christmas

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Shops are filling their shelves with shiny baubles, and we’re gearing up to pay the hefty price for a swee... Read more

    Interview with Hamnet director Erica Whyman

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Directing a critically acclaimed bestselling novel for the West End wouldn’t be considered a relaxing experienc... Read more

    Text: An extraordinary Musical Celebration. Cameron Mackintosh presents Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga in Stephen Sondheim

    The best characters of Stephen Sondheim

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Acclaim, legendary status and standing ovations! The work of Stephen Sondheim has seen it all. The visionary composer... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies