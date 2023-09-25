Minority Report is coming to London in April 2024 Sep 25, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The world premiere stage adaptation of Minority Report, a story originally written by Philip K. Dick in 1956 and later popularised by Steven Spielberg's 2002 blockbuster film, is set to debut this year. The production will kick off at Nottingham Playhouse on February 16th and run until March 9th, 2024. Following that, it will embark on a tour, stopping at Birmingham Repertory Theatre from March 22nd to April 6th, 2024, before concluding its run at London's Lyric Hammersmith from April 19th to May 18th, 2024.

What is Minority Report About?

This incredible theatrical experience will use innovative technology to create a world at the borders of science fiction and reality and, unlike the novella and Hollywood film, this innovative new production relocates the action to London, with the central character (most famously played by Tom Cruise) as a leading female neuroscientist, Dame Julia Anderton.

In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed. But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she’s in a race against time to save herself from her own system.

This thrilling adaptation of Phillip K Dick’s iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice and free will in a real-time chase through London of the future.

The creatives of Minority Report

This timely presentation is adapted for the stage by David Haig (My Boy Jack, Pressure) and reunites Simon Friend Entertainment with director Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V and the forthcoming production of Macbeth starring David Tennant, Donmar Warehouse), whose multi-award-winning production ofLife of Pi has captivated audiences both sides of the Atlantic.

Writer David Haig, who adapts the production for the stage continues: “It’s been the most exciting challenge of my career: to write a futuristic thriller for the stage, based on one of the greatest sci-fi stories ever told.”

The wider creative team comprises; Production Designer Jon Bausor; Video Designer Tal Rosner; Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun; Composer and Sound Designer Nicola T. Chang; Movement Director Lucy Hind, Casting Director Lotte Hines CDG. Full casting to be announced.

Minority Report tickets are coming soon!

