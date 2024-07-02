Menu
    A Definitive Guide to the Jersey Boys Songs

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Oh, what a night! The Tony and Olivier Award-winning jukebox musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is just too good to be true. Comprising the greatest hits of the 1960s rock ’n’ roll band, the songs from Jersey Boys illustrate why The Four Seasons was a worldwide success.

    Jersey Boys Song list

    From 'Sherry' to 'Big Girls Don’t Cry', 'Earth Angel' to 'Walk Like A Man', Jersey Boys has some of the biggest tunes in musical theatre. To help you navigate them, here is the Jersey Boys song list in order.

    The Jersey Boys Act One Songs

    Ces soirées-là

    The show opens in 2000. Tommy DeVito - guitarist and manager of The Four Seasons - introduces himself while a French cover of 'December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)' is performed. Explaining the song’s origins, Tommy starts the long journey into his band’s history beginning in 1950’s New Jersey.

    Silhouettes

    Originally made famous in 1957 by the doo-wop band The Rays, 'Silhouettes' helps set the scene and firmly places the story in another era. Though The Rays took the song to number 3 on the Billboard charts, a Canadian band named The Diamonds also released the same song where it peaked at number 60.

    You’re The Apple Of My Eye

    Written by Otis Blackwell, 'You’re The Apple Of My Eye' was recorded and released by The Four Lovers - the precursor of The Four Seasons - in 1956. During the show, it’s performed by Tommy’s cover band The Variety Trio.

    I Can’t Give You Anything But Love

    'I Can’t Give You Anything But Love' introduces Frankie Castelluccio (a.k.a. Frankie Valli) to the show and the band. The song is a jazz standard written by Jimmy McHugh and Dorothy Fields. It was originally performed in the Blackbird Revue by Adelaide Hall. The song appeared on The Four Seasons’ debut album, 'Sherry & 11 Others' in 1962.

    Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)

    Popularised by the Penguins, recording artists and performers wished this hit was theirs resulting in countless covers and use in popular culture. It’s so popular, that 'Earth Angel' appears in multiple musicals. Not only is it one of the Jersey Boys songs, but it’s also in Back To The Future the Musical currently playing at the Adelphi Theatre!

    I Want A Sunday Kind Of Love

    Like many songs of the era, 'A Sunday Kind Of Love' was recorded and released by many artists. The most notable was The Del-Vikings who released an up-tempo version in 1957.

    My Mother’s Eyes

    In the show, Frankie is involved in a fake murder scam leading to him being pressured to sing to one of the more intimidating Jersey Boys characters, mob boss Gyp DeCarlo. His performance of 'My Mother’s Eyes' touches DeCarlo who offers Frankie and the band a future favour.

    I Go Ape

    Highlighting a disastrous venture by Tommy - who’s constantly trying to adapt to new fads - 'I Go Ape' accompanies a failed attempt to introduce a comedian with a monkey act. The 1958 song was the second single from artist Neil Sedaka.

    (Who Wears) Short Shorts

    Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is introduced with his hit single 'Short Shorts' which was made popular by the band The Royal Teens in 1957. The catchy number cements Bob’s credentials in the story making his potential collaboration vital to the band’s success.

    Moody’s Mood For Love

    Originally published in 1935, the Jimmy McHugh and Dorothy Fields song became Frances Langford’s signature song. In the show, it’s used to showcase Frankie’s vocals which catch Bob’s attention.

    Cry For Me

    During an on-the-spot audition, Bob performs 'Cry For Me' resulting in him joining the band and setting them on a path to success. In reality, the song was released in 1966 as a solo single by Frankie.

    Sherry

    The song that launched the band into mega-stardom. 'Sherry' was originally recorded in 1962 and became The Four Seasons’ first number 1 hit. The chart-topper was included in their album 'Golden Hits Of The 4 Seasons' the following year.

    Big Girls Don’t Cry

    Following the success of 'Sherry', 'Big Girls Don’t Cry' was a runaway hit for the band. Released in November 1962, it hit the charts at number 1 where it remained for five weeks. It has since become one of their most iconic hits and a favourite among the Jersey Boys songs.

    Walk Like a Man

    Continuing their chart domination, 'Walk Like A Man' hit the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963. Showcasing Frankie Valli’s falsetto vocals, the upbeat gimmicky number set the band apart from other groups in the charts.

    December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)

    The feel-good hit is one of the most upbeat songs from Jersey Boys. Originally recorded and released in 1975, it hit the top of the UK and US charts in 1976. The perfect marriage of ‘60s rock ’n’ roll and ‘70s disco, the party favourite became a beloved track worldwide.

    My Boyfriend’s Back

    Performed by the girl group The Angels, 'My Boyfriend’s Back' is a cautionary tale for suitors who spread rumours about potential love interests. The single spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and presents The Angels as the opening act for the Four Seasons in the show.

    My Eyes Adored You

    Though the song was originally recorded by The Four Seasons, nobody wanted to release 'My Eyes Adored You'. Eventually, Private Stock Records released it under the proviso that only Frankie’s name appeared on the single. It was released in late 1974 and was a number 1 hit.

    Dawn (Go Away)

    Recorded in 1963, 'Dawn (Go Away)' slowly climbed up the charts to third position in early 1964. The mid-60s saw the rise of British bands such as The Beatles in the US. The British Invasion made American acts nervous and 'Dawn (Go Away)' was one of the songs used to demonstrate the Four Seasons’ survival in Jersey Boys.

    A Definitive Guide to the Jersey Boys Songs

    The Jersey Boys Act Two Songs

    Big Man In Town

    The Act Two opener 'Big Man In Town' came out in October 1964. It only made the top 20 in the Billboard Hot 100, but seeing as The Four Seasons were releasing songs so rapidly - almost weekly - it’s only fair not all of them dominated sales. You've got to give the other artists a break!

    Beggin’

    Part of the 'New Golden Hits' album, Beggin’ was released in 1967 and met a lukewarm response. Since then, it has gone platinum in the UK and was given a new lease of life in 2007 when Italian rock band Måneskin remixed it.

    Stay

    The doo-wop track was written by Maurice Williams and first recorded by his group The Zodiacs in 1960 and the Four Seasons covered the song, as did The Hollies and Jackson Browne. It’s one of the few numbers from the second half of the Jersey Boys song list that wasn’t an original for The Four Seasons.

    Let’s Hang On!

    Composed by Bob Crewe, Sandy Linzer, and Denny Randell, 'Let’s Hang On!' was made popular by the Four Seasons in 1965. Following its stint at number 3 in the charts, the band’s singer and bassist Nick Massi left the group. In 1981, Barry Manilow covered the song for his 'If I Should Love Again' album.

    Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry ‘bout Me)

    From the 'Working My Way Back to You' album, 'Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry ‘bout Me)' was the Four Seasons first hit with their new full-time bassist, Joe Long. It was the 17th single released by the group.

    Bye, Bye, Baby (Baby, Goodbye)

    The hit song was first recorded by The Four Seasons in 1965. Though it was a number 1 hit in Canada, it only reached number 12 and 20 in the US and UK respectively. In 1975, The Bay City Rollers covered the song and made it to number 1 in the UK where it remained for six weeks.

    C’mon Marianne

    Providing a different sound for the band, L. Russell Brown and Raymond Bloodworth’s composition, 'C’mon Marianne' was the last single to reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the Four Seasons in the 1960s. The band didn’t enter the top 10 again until 1975.

    Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

    Possibly the most beloved of the Jersey Boys songs, 'Can’t Take My Eyes Off You' was a solo hit for the band’s frontman, Frankie Valli. Charting at number 2 in 1967, Valli himself has said it was the first step into a new stage of his career where he didn’t have to sing falsetto. 

    Working My Way Back To You

    The song about an adulterous man who regrets his philandering, 'Working My Way Back To You', made its way to the radio waves in 1966. For The Four Seasons, it peaked at number 9 in the US. When The Spinners covered it in 1980, it topped the charts in the UK and made it to number 2 in America.

    Fallen Angel

    One of the more tragic moments in the show is accompanied by the song 'Fallen Angel'. From British soft rock band Rogue, the 1975 single didn’t wow audiences. Frankie Valli covered it the following year where it reached numbers 11 and 36 in the UK and US.

    Rag Doll

    The 1964 hit accompanies a jump forward in time to the 90s when The Four Seasons are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The sentimental ballad discusses love and acceptance making it the perfect reunion number in the Jersey Boys song list.

    Who Loves You

    The title song of the 1975 album by The Four Seasons, 'Who Loves You' was a number 3 hit. During the initial recording sessions, Frankie was unavailable to perform. Don Ciccone became the lead singer on the song and eventually the band.

    Where can you see Jersey Boys in the West End?

    Jersey Boys is not currently playing in the capital, with the latest prouction closing at Trafalgar Studios in 2023. But we're Beggin', prayin', and hopin' that it will be back in the West End soon!

    By Carly Clements-Yu

