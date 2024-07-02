Meet the cast of Back to the Future the Musical
| By Carly Clements-Yu
Great Scott! Marty McFly and Doc Brown are changing history at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Back To The Future the Musical has everything you want from your favourite film, plus new Back To The Future musical songs, iconic tunes from the movie, and incredible practical effects. The award-winning show has rock ’n’ rolled audiences and critics since it opened in 2021. Now it’s time to fire up the flux capacitor and get that engine to a sweet 88 miles per hour because it’s time to meet the electrifying Back to the Future The Musical cast.
Who are the current members of London’s Back to the Future musical cast?
The current main cast members are; Ben Joyce, Cory English, Sarah Goggin, Oliver Nicholas, Jay Perry, Sophie Naglik, Jordan Pearson, Lee Ormsby, Rodri Watkins, and Patricia Wilkins. The company also includes Elliot Evans and Stephen Leask as alternates, plus a supporting cast.
Who plays Marty McFly in the West End?
At present, Ben Joyce is Marty McFly in Back To The Future The Musical with Elliott Evans as alternate Marty. The role was originated by Olly Dobson who earned nominations at the 2021 WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.
Ben Joyce
Ben Joyce has played ‘80s teen since summer 2022. Having graduated from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in 2021, Ben quickly made his West End debut as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys at Trafalgar Studios. The Welsh actor has also been involved in workshops for Catch Me If You Can and The Little Big Things. He also appeared in Amazon Prime’s The Power in 2021.
Elliott Evans
Elliott Evans is the current understudy for the leading role. His previous credits include Eugene in Euigenius! at The Turbine Theatre, Jack in Assembly Hall Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk, and Kyle in KIN the Musical at Factory Playhouse Hitchin. He’s been the alternate Marty McFly since August 2023.
Who plays Doc Brown in London?
Cory English has played Doc Brown since 2023 replacing Roger Bart who originated the role. Bart won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical in 2022 and earned a nomination at the Olivier Awards the same year. Stephen Leask is the current alternate for Doc Brown.
Cory English
Cory English jumped out of the Delorean and onto the stage as the eccentric Emmett (Doc) Brown in 2023. Before taking the role permanently, he covered the live wire scientist for his predecessor, Roger Bart, during Bart’s absence. The New York-born actor has had an illustrious career in both the West End and Broadway having starred in shows like Chicago, Guys and Dolls, The Producers, and Young Frankenstein.
Stephen Leask
Before joining the Back To The Future The Musical cast, Stephen Leask starred in West End shows such as School of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre) and Waitress (Adelphi Theatre). Along with his extensive theatre credits, Leask has been involved with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Richard Curtis’ new musical, Unmasked, plus TV shows such as Silo and Call The Midwife.
Who plays Lorraine Baines?
Currently, Sarah Goggin plays the role of Marty’s mother, Lorraine Baines McFly. The role was originally played by Rosanna Hyland with Amber Davies replacing her in 2022.
Sarah Goggin
Irish actor, Sarah Goggin, joined the Back To The Future The Musical cast in 2023. She’s previously performed in Half a Sixpence (Kilworth House), TABOO 20th Anniversary Concert (The London Palladium), and the Friends musical parody. She was working as a casting director for the show when she landed the role of Lorraine herself.
Who plays George McFly?
Oliver Nicholas made his West End debut in the role of George McFly. The LAMDA graduate succeeded Hugh Coles as Marty’s dad in 2023.
Oliver Nicholas
When he joined the Back To The Future The Musical cast in 2023, self-proclaimed sci-fi lover Oliver Nicholas was surprised he landed the role as musical theatre wasn’t the plan. Having trained in Shakespeare at LAMDA, the nerdy, physical role of George McFly was believed to be out of reach but he’smore than left his mark on the iconic role.
Who plays Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry?
Since 2023, Jay Perry has played the dual roles of Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry. Cedric Neal originated the roles and was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award in 2022.
Jay Perry
Before gaining fame for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Sylvia (Old Vic Theatre), Aaron Burr in Hamilton (Victoria Theatre) and his appearances in Beautiful - The Carole King Story, Hairspray, Motown the Musical, and more, Jay Perry was in pop group S Club Juniors. He took the role of Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry in 2023.
Who plays Jennifer Parker?
Jennifer Parker is currently played by Sophie Naglik, taking over the role from Courtney-Mae Briggs. Her previous credits include The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (UK Tour), Charlie and The Chocolate Factory (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Matilda (Cambridge Theatre), and The Body In The Dress Musical Workshop (RSC).
Who plays Biff Tannen?
Rose Bruford College alumni Jordan Pearson is the current Biff Tannan in the West End production. Before joining the Back To The Future The Musical cast, Pearson starred in One Man, Two Guvnors at the Liverpool Playhouse, Bolton Octagon, and Theatre by the Lake. He has appeared on TV in Ladhood, Coronation Street, and Doctors. This is his West End debut.
Who plays Dave McFly?
Rhodri Watkins graduated from Slick/Ensemble to the role of Marty McFly’s older brother, Dave McFly in 2023. He has appeared in shows such as Cinderella (New Victoria Theatre, Woking), Half a Sixpence (Kilworth House Theatre), and Carousel (Kilworth House Theatre).
Who plays Linda McFly?
Marty McFly’s sister, Linda McFly is played by Patricia Wilkins. Wilkins joined the Back To The Future musical cast in the summer of 2023. Her previous credits include Dirty Dancing at the Dominion Theatre, the international tour of Flashdance, and Christmas at the Cadogan Hall.
Who is in the swing/ensemble of Back to the Future the Musical?
Ella Beaumont, Alexander Day, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Louis Quinn, Grace Swaby-Moore, Alexandra Wright, Zachkiel Smith, Emily Woodford, Sia Dauda, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, and resident Choreographer Laura Mullowney along with Georgia Tapp who also plays Clocktower Woman make up the remainder of the Back to the Future the Musical cast.
Who was in the original West End Back To The Future The Musical cast?
When Back To The Future The Musical first opened in the West End, the two leads were played by Olly Dobson (Marty McFly) and Roger Bart (Doc Brown). The supporting cast included: Hugh Coles (George McFly), Rosanna Hyland (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Cedric Neal (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), Aiden Cutler (Biff Tannen), Courtney-Mae Briggs (Jennifer Parker), Will Haswell (Dave McFly), and Emma Lloyd (Linda McFly).
