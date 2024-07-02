Meet the cast of Back to the Future the Musical

Great Scott! Marty McFly and Doc Brown are changing history at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Back To The Future the Musical has everything you want from your favourite film, plus new Back To The Future musical songs, iconic tunes from the movie, and incredible practical effects. The award-winning show has rock ’n’ rolled audiences and critics since it opened in 2021. Now it’s time to fire up the flux capacitor and get that engine to a sweet 88 miles per hour because it’s time to meet the electrifying Back to the Future The Musical cast.

Who are the current members of London’s Back to the Future musical cast?

The current main cast members are; Ben Joyce, Cory English, Sarah Goggin, Oliver Nicholas, Jay Perry, Sophie Naglik, Jordan Pearson, Lee Ormsby, Rodri Watkins, and Patricia Wilkins. The company also includes Elliot Evans and Stephen Leask as alternates, plus a supporting cast.

Who plays Marty McFly in the West End?

At present, Ben Joyce is Marty McFly in Back To The Future The Musical with Elliott Evans as alternate Marty. The role was originated by Olly Dobson who earned nominations at the 2021 WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

Ben Joyce

Ben Joyce has played ‘80s teen since summer 2022. Having graduated from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in 2021, Ben quickly made his West End debut as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys at Trafalgar Studios. The Welsh actor has also been involved in workshops for Catch Me If You Can and The Little Big Things. He also appeared in Amazon Prime’s The Power in 2021.

Elliott Evans

Elliott Evans is the current understudy for the leading role. His previous credits include Eugene in Euigenius! at The Turbine Theatre, Jack in Assembly Hall Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk, and Kyle in KIN the Musical at Factory Playhouse Hitchin. He’s been the alternate Marty McFly since August 2023.

Who plays Doc Brown in London?

Cory English has played Doc Brown since 2023 replacing Roger Bart who originated the role. Bart won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical in 2022 and earned a nomination at the Olivier Awards the same year. Stephen Leask is the current alternate for Doc Brown.

Cory English

Cory English jumped out of the Delorean and onto the stage as the eccentric Emmett (Doc) Brown in 2023. Before taking the role permanently, he covered the live wire scientist for his predecessor, Roger Bart, during Bart’s absence. The New York-born actor has had an illustrious career in both the West End and Broadway having starred in shows like Chicago, Guys and Dolls, The Producers, and Young Frankenstein.

Stephen Leask

Before joining the Back To The Future The Musical cast, Stephen Leask starred in West End shows such as School of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre) and Waitress (Adelphi Theatre). Along with his extensive theatre credits, Leask has been involved with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Richard Curtis’ new musical, Unmasked, plus TV shows such as Silo and Call The Midwife.