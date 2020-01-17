Matthew Warchus to direct new Matilda movie now in the works Jan 17, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels An all-new Matilda film has been given the green light and is now in pre-production. Unlike its 1996 predecessor, the latest big-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved kid's classic will be a musical version directed by the Old Vic's Artistic Director Matthew Warchus. The flick is expected to begin filming in August 2020 while the West End stage musical of Matilda continues to wow audiences at the London's Cambridge Theatre in an open-ended run.

After being teased for quite some time now, it appears that Matilda will officially be levitating her way back into cinemas for a brand-new new musical film that's now reportedly in development.

An open casting call has officially been unveiled online where young actors can apply in the hopes of winning the lead role and other key supporting roles in the new Matilda movie. Casting will begin in April 2020. Producers of the film are looking for girls between the ages of 9 and 11 and under 4' 3" to take on the eponymous role. All hopefuls should have a strong singing voice and be skilled in movement.

It has been confirmed that Matthew Warchus, who is perhaps best known for directing both the smash-hit film Pride and the original Royal Shakespeare Company production of Matilda, will helm the new project based on the best-selling Roald Dahl book of the same name.

The film is expected to begin shooting in August 2020, ending production in December of this year. The story centres on a girl blessed with a high IQ and telekinesis who uses her superhuman powers to bring justice to those around, all the while teaching the headmistress Miss Trunchbull a lesson.

Matilda is set to be produced by Working Title, who are also behind such musical films as Les Misérables, Billy Elliot, and Yesterday. Roald Dahl's popular children's book was adapted into a feature-length film in 1996 that starred Mara Wilson as Matilda Wormwood, Danny DeVito as Harry Wormwood, Rhea Perlman as Zinnia Wormwood, Pam Ferris as Agatha Trunchbull, and Embeth Davidtz as Miss Jennifer Honey. The blockbuster and box office smash was also directed by DeVito himself.

