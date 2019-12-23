Matt Lucas to reprise role in Les Mis after Gerard Carey put on vocal rest Dec 23, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 10, 2023) The longest-running West End musical, Les Miserables, officially reopened on Wednesday, 18 December at the Sondheim Theatre after the venue underwent an extensive refurbishment project. The long-awaited return of the beloved London musical did not come without some unfortunate news for the actor cast as Thénardier, however.

Matt Lucas pictured in the Les Mis 25th anniversary concert production at the O2 Arena. Photo by Michael Le Poer Trench.

Gerard Carey to be temporarily replaced by Matt Lucas in Les Miserables

It has been confirmed that Little Britain star Matt Lucas — who performed in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert at the O2 Arena as well as in the main Queen's Theatre production — will be returning to fill in for the role of Thénardier, which was originally meant to be played by Gerard Carey. Lucas will take on the role beginning tonight (Monday, 23 December 2019).

The news comes after Carey received medical advice not to perform in order to avoid long-term vocal damage. He has been placed on temporary vocal rest but is expected to return to the show on 3 February after his vocal cords have properly rested.

The musical's producer, Cameron Mackintosh, issued a comment: "Just as I was thanking the gods of the theatre for getting the spectacularly rebuilt Sondheim Theatre open on schedule with our brilliant new cast and production, we heard that our irrepressible Thénardier, Gerard Carey, would not be allowed to perform for several weeks due to a serious problem with his vocal cords. Though obviously a disappointment for him and all of us, I'm thrilled to announce that Matt Lucas has volunteered to abandon his Christmas plans and rejoin Les Mis as Master of the House after his recent triumph in the Staged Concert at the Gielgud Theatre. He will play alongside Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier while Gerard recovers and returns to the company in February."

Matt Lucas will join the previously announced West End Les Miserables cast starring Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Lily Kerhoas as Cosette, and Shan Ako as Eponine. Rachelle Ann Go will temporarily take over the role of Fantine for seven weeks in the spring before fully taking over the role from Carrie Hope Fletcher in the summertime.

The Sondheim Theatre cast of Les Miserables is completed by Ciarán Bowling, Claire O'Leary, Ellie Ann Lowe, Emma Warren, Georgie Lovatt, Harry Dunnett, Jessica Joslin, Jessie Hart, Kathy Peacock, Kelly Agbowu, Leo Miles, Luke McCall, Mared Williams, Mark Pearce, Matt Dempsey, Matthew Dale, Richard Carson, Rodney Earl Clarke, Sake Wijers, Sam Peggs, Samuel Wyn-Morris, Sarah Lark, and Shane O'Riordan.

