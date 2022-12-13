MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream is coming to ITV Dec 13, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas They have a dream, a song to sing! A sparkling, brand-new ITV entertainment show is set to launch a nationwide search in the hopes of finding the next West End stars to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in the smash-hit London production of MAMMA MIA!. These young hopefuls are in for the chance of a lifetime as they compete to star in this modern classic that has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide. Get ready to kick your feet up, cosy up on the couch with a cuppa and tune in to MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream! Thank you for the music indeed, ITV!

About MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream

In MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream, contestants will face obstacles, seminars and performances that will all determine their fate in the competition. Shot against the scenic and blissful islands of Greece, MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream embodies the magic of the movie, with a competitive twist. Contestants will be coached by celebrity guests from the music industry, alongside attending special workshops and assessments from a panel of theatre industry specialists, which will allow them to gain first-hand insight into what it takes to be a West End performer. Only two will take the leading roles when the competition draws to its explosive and bright grand finale, which will broadcast live from a London West End theatre.

About MAMMA MIA! The Musical

On the postcard picturesque Greek islands, the bright and bubbly Sophie prepares for her wedding day. All is well until she invites three mysterious men from her mother's past to the island and straight to her mother's door. As her wedding approaches, Sophie must uncover the ultimate truth, which one of the three men is her father? A timeless tale of love, identity and belonging, the wild and warm delights of MAMMA MIA! are tied together by the ingenious classics of Swedish supergroup ABBA.

The creator of MAMMA MIA!

Legendary creator and global producer Judy Craymer has taken the world by storm with the MAMMA MIA!. There have been 50 productions in 440 towns across the world, in 16 different languages. The musical has made more than $2 billion at the box office, with the film being among the highest-grossing musical films of all time, and its sequel being the highest-earning musical sequel of all time. Craymer will serve as co-executive producer of the show along with Amelia Brown, Charlie Irwin and Ashley Whitehouse. Craymer will assist the contestants every step of the way along their journey to stardom.

Craymer says: "MAMMA MIA! has always been a show that has encouraged young actors and given opportunities to those making their stage debuts - just as our current Sophie and Sky in London (Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson) are making their West End debuts - so it feels the perfect fit for a TV show that will seek out new talent for musical theatre.

The current cast of MAMMA MIA! The Musical

Meg Hateley currently plays Sophie and Miles Henderson currently plays Sky. Mazz Murray continues to star in MAMMA MIA! in the role of Donna whilst Josie Benson plays Tanya, with Gemma Goggin as Rosie and Stephen Beckett as Bill. Norman Bowman plays Sam, Christopher Dickins plays Harry and Natasha Heyward plays Ali.

MAMMA MIA! tickets are available now

See the story for yourself before the new cast is chosen.