London’s Six announces Aimie Atkinson’s departure Sep 26, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The sad news has just been announced on this grey autumn day that Aimie Atkinson, who originated the role of Katherine Howard, will be leaving the Six musical in London. It has been almost two years of Aimie sharing her heartbreaking and yet super sassy and playful portrayal of the 5th ex-wife K Howard. Her departure will certainly be a sad one, but we know this queen will go on to do more amazing things. Read below to find out when Aimie Atkinson leaves Six and who will be assuming the throne… I mean role.

Aimie Atkinson’s final Six performance

Coming straight from the musical’s social media channels, the news broke that Aimie Atkinson will be stepping down from the role of Katherine Howard. She originated the role almost two years ago and will have her last performance on 13 October 2019. Thankfully, as well as the legacy Aimie has left, her Katherine Howard will always be immortalised thanks to the original cast recording album which is available to stream on Spotify.

Who will take on the role of Katherine Howard?

Taking over the role from Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard will be Six’s very own spectacular understudy Vicki Manser. Vicki will be in the role of Howard up until 15 December 2019. There is no further news on who will step into the role following this date but keep your eyes peeled for when that announcement does come. Whilst Vicki is an alternate for the roles of Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves she has actually played all six of the queens!

Other Six cast changes

A recap for the upcoming cast change given light of this news will see Millie O’Connell, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Aimie Atkinson leave the show. Taking over the role of Anne Boleyn is Courtney Bowman (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), taking over the role of Katherine Howard is Vicki Manser, and taking over the role of Katherine Parr is Danielle Steers (Bat Out Of Hell). For further information on the upcoming cast change then read here. And to read about the three new alternate queens then read here.

