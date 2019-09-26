Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    London’s Six announces Aimie Atkinson’s departure

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The sad news has just been announced on this grey autumn day that Aimie Atkinson, who originated the role of Katherine Howard, will be leaving the Six musical in London. It has been almost two years of Aimie sharing her heartbreaking and yet super sassy and playful portrayal of the 5th ex-wife K Howard. Her departure will certainly be a sad one, but we know this queen will go on to do more amazing things. Read below to find out when Aimie Atkinson leaves Six and who will be assuming the throne… I mean role.

    London’s Six announces Aimie Atkinson’s departure
    Six announces Aimie Atkinson will leave the London production

    Aimie Atkinson’s final Six performance

    Coming straight from the musical’s social media channels, the news broke that Aimie Atkinson will be stepping down from the role of Katherine Howard. She originated the role almost two years ago and will have her last performance on 13 October 2019. Thankfully, as well as the legacy Aimie has left, her Katherine Howard will always be immortalised thanks to the original cast recording album which is available to stream on Spotify.

    Who will take on the role of Katherine Howard?

    Taking over the role from Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard will be Six’s very own spectacular understudy Vicki Manser. Vicki will be in the role of Howard up until 15 December 2019. There is no further news on who will step into the role following this date but keep your eyes peeled for when that announcement does come. Whilst Vicki is an alternate for the roles of Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves she has actually played all six of the queens!

    Other Six cast changes

    A recap for the upcoming cast change given light of this news will see Millie O’Connell, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Aimie Atkinson leave the show. Taking over the role of Anne Boleyn is Courtney Bowman (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), taking over the role of Katherine Howard is Vicki Manser, and taking over the role of Katherine Parr is Danielle Steers (Bat Out Of Hell). For further information on the upcoming cast change then read here. And to read about the three new alternate queens then read here.

    Six tickets are on sale now!

    Tickets for Six at London’s Arts Theatre are on sale and booking up until 5 July 2020. However, if you’re wanting tickets then you need to act fast as this show sells out weeks in advance!

    🎫 Book your London Six tickets here.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Olivier Awards 2025

    Who will be presenting the 2025 Olivier Awards, and where can I watch it?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    London's theatre scene is abuzz as the Olivier Awards 2025 approach, set to dazzle audiences at the Royal Albert ... Read more

    ABBA Voyage, ABBA Arena London.

    ABBA Arena Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The ABBA Arena is one of London’s most unique and cutting-edge venues, built specifically for the groundbreakin... Read more

    Inside London County Hall

    London County Hall Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    London County Hall is one of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, steeped in history and grandeur. Originally s... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies