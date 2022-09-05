London’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical announces new casting

Moulin Rouge! The Musical 2022/23 London cast

Joining the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical from 17 October 2022 will be Melissa James (The Bodyguard, UK Tour) as Satine, Jamie Muscato (Heathers the Musical) as Christian, and Matt Rixon (Hairspray, UK Tour) as Harold Zidler. Joining them will be Ian Carlyle (The Lion King) who is taking over the role of Toulouse-Lautrec, Ben Richards (Emmerdale) as The Duke, Elia Lo Tauro (The Lion King) continues to play Santiago and Amy Thornton (Matilda the Musical) who steps into the role of Nini, with Tiago Dhondt Bamberger (recent graduate) as Baby Doll, Hannah Jay-Allan (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Arabia, Elliotte Williams-N’Dure (Unfortunate) as La Chocolat, and Tanisha Spring (The Prince of Egypt) who continues to play Alternate Satine.

The cast is complete by Michael Afemare, Yandrick Agius, Femi Akinfolarin, Ollie Augustin, Will Bozier, Robson Broad, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Taofique Folarin, Honey Joseph, Alicia Mencía Lopez, Georgia Morgan, Nathaniel Morrison, Melissa Nettleford, Alice Readie, Ben Rutter, Craig Ryder, Elly Shaw, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Lily Wang, and Jason Leigh Winter.

Who created Moulin Rouge! The Musical?

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreographed by Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Sonya Tayeh with music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film has been reimagined and remixed for the stage in an all-new musical mash-up. Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates the Bohemian ideals of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Get lost in a world of splendor, where Bohemians and Aristocrats rub elbows and revel in the grandeur of the times.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical synopsis

Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the story of the wide-eyed Christian, an American writer, and how he comes to fall in love with Satine, the Parisian nightclub’s star. The pair fall hopelessly in love but Moulin Rouge owner Harold Zidler, along with The Duke of Monroth, the club’s new patron who is as entitled as he is wealthy, have other plans. The Duke believes his money can buy him anything he wants including Satine. Christian attempts to win the heart of Satine with the help of his Bohemian friends, Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago, as they stage an extravagant musical spectacular.

Tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical London are booking now!

Head to London’s Piccadilly Theatre and be transported to 1899 Paris where you’ll discover a world excessive glitz and glamour. Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets are currently booking through to February 2023.