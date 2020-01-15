Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    London Theatre Review: Shelagh Delaney's A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar

    Posted on | By Morag Forbes

    It would be a mistake to describe A Taste of Honey as anything other than artistic. The Trafalgar Studios production is not about plot, theatrics, or dramatic twists, and that's what makes it brilliant.

    London Theatre Review: Shelagh Delaney's A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar
    Pictured: Jodie Prenger is Helen in Shelagh Delaney's era-defining masterpiece, A Taste of Honey, now playing at London's Trafalgar Studios.

    A Taste of Honey West End review

    The West End is full of flashing light musicals (which don’t get me wrong I adore) but this is something different. It's a comment on society, gender, race, class, and inequality told through the lens of one family: specifically a mother and daughter. Hardly anything happens, but that's real life.

    The life of the everyday person isn’t dramatic, it's in our mannerisms, our conversations, our arguments, our homes, our clothes and our foods. I was drawn into this tiny tale and it was significant because it was small. It was a reminder that in our own way, we each have our own stories and those stories come together to form a society.

    This is perhaps unsurprising if one considers the author of the play, Shelagh Delaney, regarded as Britain’s first female working-class playwright. She grew up in 1950s Salford and left school at the age of fifteen. She isn’t just telling a story, she's describing the world that she knew. A world that isn’t fair or a fairytale. It’s hard, and it's even harder if you aren’t a straight white man.

    In this unequal world, Delaney tells a story of a single mother, her daughter (soon to be pregnant with a mixed-race baby whose father has left), and her gay best friend. It's so forward-thinking. These are not minority characters, they are the centre of the story given a voice in a world that offers them little and that is powerful. 

    The acting in A Taste of Honey is exceptional and very believable. You felt like you were in the house with the actors. The band was spread across the stage adding background music to the speech, which was really effective. Often, musicians are hidden away and don’t get the attention they deserve, so I was pleased to see them front and centre.

    This is a play that is as relevant now as when it was written. But someone please tell me, what happens to Geoffrey?
    __________________

    Special Offer: Save up to £39 on tickets to A Taste of Honey!

    The new revival production of A Taste of Honey is now showing until 29 February 2020 at the West End's Trafalgar Studios. Hurry and book discounted tickets for A Taste of Honey today and save up to £39 off the sticker price for certain price bands. Book by 1 February 2020 and get £78 tickets for just £39 (save with 50% off) and £47 tickets now for £20 (save with 57% off), which is valid on all performances until the show's closing. The production is also booking with no booking fees, valid on all performances until 29 February 2020.

    Morag Forbes
    By Morag Forbes

    I grew up going to see almost everything that came to in the far North of Aberdeen at His Majesty’s Theatre (we never got the Christmas ballet until January). I went to London for the first time for my tenth birthday where I saw the Lion King and will always remember that first West End Stage experience, the stage sets and acting are another level. After moving to London a year ago I have been enjoying the novelty of multiple stage shows being on at once and generally trying to see as many things as possible. But I’ll always have a soft spot for musicals. 

    Related news

    The Weir. Brendan Gleeson looks into the distance, a brown background behind.

    The Weir Review: Ghost stories and fireside pints — the perfect autumnal night out

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    It’s no secret that Ireland is a nation of storytellers. From my personal favourites, Van Morrison, Erin Quinn ... Read more

    The Lady From the Sea London

    The Lady From the Sea Review

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Diving into the drama at the Bridge Theatre, this is The Lady From the Sea like you’ve never seen it before. ... Read more

    Marc Antolin, Harry Morrison and Andy Nyman star in The Producers

    The Producers review: Bialystock and Bloom-in’ hilarious

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The first major London revival of Mel Brooks’ musical adaptation of The Producers received a sold-out run and g... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies