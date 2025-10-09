Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Wicked's Cynthia Erivo joins Strictly Come Dancing

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Get ready to roll out the red carpet (or should that be green) — Strictly Come Dancing is heading to the movies this Saturday, 11 October, and it’s shaping up to be a blockbuster of a week. Because, the BBC has announced that the Wickedly talented, Cynthia Erivo, will step into a brand-new role as the show’s first-ever Guest Mentor.

    Erivo, who’s been dazzling audiences around the world as Elphaba in Wicked, one of last year’s biggest film releases, is no stranger to the Strictly ballroom. Fans will remember her previous appearances in 2021, when she joined the judging panel for two weeks, filling in for Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. This time, she’ll be swapping the judge’s desk for the rehearsal studio, working closely with the 14 remaining couples to help them bring their Movie Week characters to life.

    But the magic doesn’t stop there. Erivo will also take a seat alongside the main judges for the live show, offering insight and encouragement as the stars channel their inner Hollywood icons.

    Wicked's Cynthia Erivo joins Strictly Come Dancing

     

    And as if that weren’t enough star power, the Strictly professional dancers will deliver a spectacular group number inspired by Wicked, set to the soaring duet “As Long As You’re Mine.” 

    With movie magic, musical theatre sparkle, and Cynthia Erivo’s unmistakable talent, this week’s Strictly Come Dancing is one not to miss. Grab your popcorn, because the ballroom is about to get a little bit wicked.

    For Wicked fans who need even more Cynthia content in their lives, we’ve broken down the latest Wicked for Good trailer, and speculated on who could play Dorothy in the upcoming film, ahead of its release date next month.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    original Meg will join West End Hercules for a special Halloween performance

    Bless our souls! The original Meg will join West End Hercules for a special Halloween performance

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Disney fans, get ready for a night of mythical mischief! Susan Egan, the original voice of Meg in Disney’s Herc... Read more

    Romesh Ranganathan to make West End debut in Woman in Mind

    Romesh Ranganathan to make West End debut in Woman in Mind

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Romesh Ranganathan is trading arenas for the auditorium this Christmas, as he makes his West End debut opposite Sheri... Read more

    First Look: Carrie Hope Fletcher and Joel Montague in rehearsals for Elf the Musical

    First Look: Carrie Hope Fletcher and Joel Montague in rehearsals for Elf the Musical

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” - and that’s exactly what... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies