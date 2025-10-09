Wicked's Cynthia Erivo joins Strictly Come Dancing

Get ready to roll out the red carpet (or should that be green) — Strictly Come Dancing is heading to the movies this Saturday, 11 October, and it’s shaping up to be a blockbuster of a week. Because, the BBC has announced that the Wickedly talented, Cynthia Erivo, will step into a brand-new role as the show’s first-ever Guest Mentor.

Erivo, who’s been dazzling audiences around the world as Elphaba in Wicked, one of last year’s biggest film releases, is no stranger to the Strictly ballroom. Fans will remember her previous appearances in 2021, when she joined the judging panel for two weeks, filling in for Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. This time, she’ll be swapping the judge’s desk for the rehearsal studio, working closely with the 14 remaining couples to help them bring their Movie Week characters to life.

But the magic doesn’t stop there. Erivo will also take a seat alongside the main judges for the live show, offering insight and encouragement as the stars channel their inner Hollywood icons.