Bless our souls! The original Meg will join West End Hercules for a special Halloween performance

Disney fans, get ready for a night of mythical mischief! Susan Egan, the original voice of Meg in Disney’s Hercules, is heading to London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane for a very special one-night-only Halloween event.

The West End production of Hercules will undergo a devilish transformation as Hades takes over the front of house on the 31st October. Expect spooky music, themed photo ops, and interactive activities before the show. Then, at curtain call, Egan herself will join the cast live on stage for a Disney Villain medley to close out the evening in wicked style.

“When Herc comes calling, what’s a Meg to do?!” said Egan. “I’m thrilled to be coming to London to join the cast of Hercules for a very special third act this Halloween! That’s Hades’ big day, after all, and I hold no grudges. This story means so much to me, so it’s truly wonderful to celebrate its new life at Theatre Royal Drury Lane - and to make my debut on that iconic stage!”