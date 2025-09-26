Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Clarkston review: A tender, and heart-breaking journey of self-acceptance

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Samuel D. Hunter has a gift for capturing the quiet ache of everyday lives. Continuing the themes of isolation and entrapment from his orca sized hit: The Whale, which was adapted into the Oscar-winning film that earned him a screenplay nomination, Clarkston focuses on two young men stuck in a small American town. Chris (Ruaridh Mollica) is trapped by poverty, Jake (Joe Locke) by ill health. The space they inhabit may be larger than in The Whale, but the suffocation is just as consuming.

    On a journey West to rediscover himself, Jake lands a job in a rural Costco where he encounters Chris, a weary night-shift worker. The stilted smalltalk soon turns into a tentative friendship, and then morphs again into something more fragile and searching. Together, the pair nurture the idea that life could still hold meaning, and they could find themselves somewhere beyond the giant tubs of cheese puffs and shelves of discounted TVs. 

    Jake, a (distant) direct descendant of William Clark (of Lewis and Clark fame), is at once boastful of and burdened by his ancestor’s achievements. The comparison gnaws at him: where Clark found discovery and purpose, Jake feels hemmed in by illness and unrealised promise. “Everything has already been found,” he complains, frustrated that he will never get to leave his mark like his forefathers (or foreuncles) did. He dreams of reaching the sea, following his aforementioned great-great-great-great uncle's route across America. Though, deep down, he suspects he is already drowning.

    Clarkston review: A tender, and heart-breaking journey of self-acceptance

     

    The production’s staging, with on stage seating and minimal set, highlights that sense of confinement. Every glance feels exposed, every silence heavy with threat. The result is an atmosphere that mirrors the claustrophobia of small-town life, where dreams crash against dead ends and the horizon always seems impossibly far away.

    The performances are quiet, nuanced, and deeply felt. Joe Locke may be the marketing draw, but the play thrives on chemistry, not celebrity. He and Mollica create a dynamic both tender and combative, a rhythm that pulls the audience into their shared vulnerability. Sophie Melville, who plays Trisha, Chris’s mother, steps into this charged atmosphere and ignites it. Her appearance is brief but volatile - emotionally raw, unstable, deeply vulnerable and quietly menacing. 

    Clarkston is a lyrical, heart-breaking meditation on self-acceptance and survival. Quiet, searching, and alive with possibility, it shows how even in the most ordinary of places, two young men can stumble upon something extraordinary. It is theatre at its most intimate. A quiet epic about finding hope in the middle of nowhere.

    Clarkston plays at Trafalgar Theatre until 22 November 2025

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Beetlejuice The Musical is Coming to London. Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    When Is Beetlejuice The Musical Coming to the West End? At long last, Beetlejuice The Musical is transferring to t... Read more

    Our Top Picks for Emotionally Impactful West End Shows

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Theatre isn’t just entertainment—it’s emotional infrastructure. From the feel-good highs of MAMMA M... Read more

    The Weir. Brendan Gleeson looks into the distance, a brown background behind.

    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about The Weir?

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Set in a rural Irish pub, The Weir explores the quiet, mysterious rhythms of everyday life as a group of locals share... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies