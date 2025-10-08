Romesh Ranganathan to make West End debut in Woman in Mind Oct 8, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Romesh Ranganathan is trading arenas for the auditorium this Christmas, as he makes his West End debut opposite Sheridan Smith in the brand-new revival of Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind. The production, directed by Michael Longhurst, will play at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 9 December 2025 to 28 February 2026. Ranganathan will play Dr Bill Windsor, joining Smith, who takes the central role of Susan in Ayckbourn’s darkly comic exploration of fantasy, reality and emotional collapse. While this marks Romesh’s first foray into West End theatre, he’s hardly inexperienced when it comes to acting. His TV credits include Romantic Getaway, Avoidance, King Gary, and The Reluctant Landlord.

Though best known for hosting The Weakest Link and A League of Their Own, as well as his own show The Ranganation, Romesh has steadily expanded his repertoire beyond stand-up, blending dry wit with an understated emotional intelligence that should lend itself beautifully to Ayckbourn’s world.

Rounding out the Woman in Mind cast are Louise Brealey, Tim McMullan, Sule Rimi, Chris Jenks, Safia Oakley-Green, Taylor Uttley, Katie Buchholz, and Michael Woolfitt, with a creative team including set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Lee Curran, and sound designer Paul Arditti.

Expect laughs, heartache, and maybe even a touch of Ayckbourn-induced existential panic.

Woman in Mind plays at the Duke of York;s Theatre from 9 December 2025 to 28 February 2026. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.