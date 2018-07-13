London Theatre Direct’s Amazon Prime Day Deals Jul 13, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Be a part of the magic this Amazon Prime Day and save up to 60% on some of the West End’s most spectacular shows. This huge global sales event is fast approaching, and as a member of Amazon Prime, you will gain exclusive access to London Theatre Direct’s wide selection of Prime Day deals and offers for just a limited 36-hour period. Theatregoers without an Amazon Prime membership who want a piece of the action are invited to sign up on Amazon’s website for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. Check out all our offers below.

Pictured: The Dreamettes reign supreme in the West End production of Dreamgirls

Treat yourself to an unforgettable night in the West End with a dozen Prime Day deals to choose from:

Chicago up to 40% off

- You’ve seen the blockbuster film, you know the songs and all that jazz, now experience the razzle-dazzle of Chicago on the West End!

Dreamgirls up to 60% off

- Divas deliver hit after hit in this career-making musical! On the surface it’s glitz and glamour but The Dream’s not exactly what it seems.

Imperium I: Conspirator up to 43% off

- Richard McCabe and Joseph Kloska bring Ancient Rome to the West End in the RSC’s epic tale of Cicero’s rise and the enemies he makes along the way.

Imperium II: Dictator up to 43% off

- Caesar's reign ends with a knife in the back. In an attempt to keep Marc Antony from power, Cicero makes a deal. But has he saved the Republic, or doomed it?

Kinky Boots up to 57% off

- With songs from pop megastar Cyndi Lauper, this high-heeled, high-kicking musical takes a stand and promises we can change the world if we can change ourselves.

La boheme up to 30% off

- This classic Italian opera tells a love story that starts with an unlit candle. Is their fiery passion strong enough to overcome the shadow of Death?

Motown: The Musical up to 50% off

- 50 of your favourite funky Motown classics come together to tell the story of a man and a sound that changed America and made us move to the music!

School of Rock up to 40% off

- This Battle of the Bands is sure to win first place! See one of your favourite silver screen comedies rock onto centre stage!

Strictly Ballroom up to 50% off

- Baz Luhrman’s stellar film waltzes onto the West End stage! The music, the costumes, the dance; Strictly Ballroom is guaranteed to sweep you off your feet!

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery up to 50% off

- A Hungarian prince, a gigantic diamond, an incompetent security guard and eight bungling burglars. This is one heist where things are sure to go wrong!

The King and I with a complimentary dinner and Prosecco

- Add some sparkle to your evening with a bubbly glass of Prosecco and a complimentary Thai food dinner at Busaba Eathai before your journey to a new world in The King and I.

The Magic Flute up to 30% off

- This stunning version of Mozart’s classic opera sees unlikely heroes, magical instruments, spirits, and a quest to rescue the princess, but from who?

If you are seeking to score some of the cheapest tickets in London’s West End, then you should act fast, as this once-in-a-lifetime sales event might never receive an encore.

Amazon Prime Day launches midday on Monday, 16 July at 12:00 BST and will continue until midnight on Tuesday, 17 July.

Please note that all offers are strictly subject to availability and can be withdrawn at any time. Tickets for our Prime Day deals can only be purchased for evening shows taking place from Monday through Friday.