    Les Dennis to join Only Fools and Horses musical

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The West End’s hit musical  Only Fools and Horses has extended its run at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket to January 2023! New star casting has also been announced, featuring comedy and TV legend Les Dennis. Based on the nationwide favourite sitcom of the same name, the British musical spectacular is a must-see and you’d be a forty-two carat plonker to miss it. Plan your next trip to Hooky Street and book your Only Fools and Horses musical tickets now!

    Only Fools and Horses musical cast

    Only Fools and Horses currently stars Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, Andy Mace as Grandad, Ashleigh Gray as Raquel, Pippa Duffy as Cassandra, Jeff Nicholson as Boycie and Samantha Lane as Marlene.

    The cast also features Chris Bennett as Alternate Del Boy/Sid, Peter Baker as Trigger, Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Dating Agent/Danny Driscoll/Featured Ensemble, Adrian Irvine as Denzil, Chris Kiely as Mickey Pearce/Featured Ensemble, Andrew Bryant as Tony Driscoll/Cripps, Melanie Marshall as Mrs Obooko/Wedding Fitter/Featured Ensemble.

    Les Dennis will take over the role of Grandad from 3 October 2022.

    Only Fools and Horses musical creative team

    The beloved British musical is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger and features music by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan. There is additional music by John Sullivan and Chas Hodges, set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangements by Stuart Morley, sound design by Rory Madden, lighting design by Richard G Jones, and casting by David Grindrod.

    New tickets for Only Fools and Horses The Musical are booking now!

    The West End’s feel-good hit has extended through to January 2023! Lovely Jubbly! Book your Only Fools and Horses tickets now.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

