La Cage aux Folles Park Theatre cast announced

The new English version of Jean Poiret's La Cage aux Folles, which has been adapted by living legend Simon Callow, is set to star Michael Matus (Richard III) as Georges, Paul Hunter (Told By An Idiot founder) as Albin, Arthur Hughes as Laurent, Georgina Ambrey as Muriel, Louise Bangay as Madame Priedieu, Mark Cameron as Marseilles / Zorba, Peter Straker as Tabaro, Sarah Lam as Simone, Simon Hepworth as Monsieur Priedieu / Mercedes, Syrus Lowe as Jacob, and William Nelson as Frances.

Simon Callow's newly translated La Cage aux Folles centres on nightclub owner Georges and his drag artiste partner Albin, who together get stuck in a difficult situation when Georges' son announces that he is engaged to be married to the daughter of an ultra-conservative politician who will stop at nothing to shut down the nightlife scene.

The piece is directed by Jez Bond and will run at the Park Theatre in London from 12 February until 21 March 2020.

