Kristina Love to join the cast of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Oct 4, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The critically-adored, hit production TINA: The Tina Turner Musical has announced the exciting addition of Kristina Love to the current star-studded cast. Love is set to reprise her break-out role after having previously starred in the Hamburg production of TINA, for which she received standing ovations and critical acclaim. TINA: The Tina Turner Musical will continue to play at the Aldwych Theatre and has extended its booking period to 3 September 2023. Tickets for this brilliant retelling of the Rock 'n' Roll Queen's legacy are available now!

About Tina Turner

Often cited as ‘the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Tina Turner rose to prominence as part of Ike and Tina, enthralling music lovers with her distinct, raspy and masterful tone. She then continued to dominate the world with a highly successful solo career. Turner went on to become one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 100 million records sold. She has won 12 Grammy Awards and is the first female and black artist to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone has also ranked her on their list of 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. Not only this but she has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on two different occasions and also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

About Kristina Love

At the ripe age of two, Love began refining her talents by singing gospel in church. At the age of eleven, her family moved to Houston, Texas where she began studying classical music. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre Performance from the University of Oklahoma. Since graduating she has worked in Dirty Dancing, Rocky the Musical, Sister Act, Disney’s Aladdin and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

About TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Delve into the heart and soul of the undeniable Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll in this musical that is set to the beat of all of Turner’s iconic hits. Watch as the musical reveals the story behind the legend and shows how against all odds one woman dared to dream beyond reach, defy expectations and rise to become one of the greatest artists the world has ever seen.

The cast and creatives of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Caleb Roberts continues as Ike Turner. Paula Kay plays Tina’s mother Zelma Bullock, Charis Alexandra plays Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, George Jennings plays Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Irene Myrtle Forrester plays Tina’s Grandmother, Kelly Hampson plays Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Gregory Haney plays Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Cordell Mosteller plays Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, Chris Grahamson plays Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten and Joseph Richardson plays record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical tickets are available now!