Kit Harington to return to the West End! Feb 27, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Summer is coming, and with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington set to return to the stage on 29th June, it really can’t come quick enough! It has today been confirmed that the clueless king of the north will be leading an all star cast in the UK premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play. Tickets are on sale soon and expected to sell out, so don’t white walker, run when they become available!

Slave Play broke records when it made it’s Broadway transfer in 2019, picking up 12 nominations at the Tony awards, overtaking Angels in America to become the most Tony-nominated play of all time.

The Old South is alive and well at the MacGregor Plantation. The heat in the air, the cotton fields and the power of the whip. Yet nothing is quite as it appears… or maybe it is. This ground-breaking and controversial play about race, identity, and sexuality in twenty-first century America will play a strictly limited season at the intimate Noël Coward Theatre.

Kit Harington, who won the hearts of millions for his portrayal of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has been a staple on the West End stage in recent years, having starred in King Henry V in Max Webster’s modern adaptation of Shakespeare classic, and Doctor Faustus in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed adaptation of the same name.

Lead by Harington, Slave Play also stars; Fisayo Akinade (Heartstopper), Aaron Heffernan (Brassic), Olivia Washington (I Am Virgo) alongside James Cusati-Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation), Chalia La Tour (The Good Fight), Annie McNamara (Orange is the New Black) and Irene Sofia Lucio (The Americans) who will reprise their roles from the original Broadway production.

The timely production is written by Tony nominee Jeremy O. Harris (Zola) and will be directed by multi award-winner Robert O’Hara (Bootycandy). The play is designed by Clint Ramos, with costume by Dede Ayite, lighting by Jiyoun Chang and composition and sound design by Lindsay Jones.

There will be two BLACK OUT nights hosted on 17th July & 17th September 2024 as part of the plays run.

BLACK OUT nights are the purposeful creation of an environment in which an all-Black-identifying audience can experience and discuss an event in the performing arts, film, athletic, and cultural spaces – free from the white gaze. A concept birthed by Jeremy O. Harris, the inaugural BLACK OUT night took place for a performance of Slave Play on Broadway on 18th September 2019. For the first time in history, all 804 seats of Broadway’s Golden Theatre were occupied by Black-identifying audience members in celebration and recognition of Broadway’s rich, diverse, and fraught history of Black work. The production is excited to carry on this work in the West End for the first time.

Slave Play will run at the Noël Coward Theatre from 29th June – 21st September 2024. Book you tickets when they become available.