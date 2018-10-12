Kinky Boots: New Cast Review Oct 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Emily Jenkins (Updated on Oct 12, 2018) This summer I headed down to the Adelphi Theatre to see the fabulous new cast of Kinky Boots! The show, on the whole, is as sparkly and beautiful as ever, with a fantastic set and of course fabulous choreography from Jerry Mitchell. But here’s what I thought of the new cast…

Pictured: The current West End cast of Kinky Boots.

Having only ever seen Killian Donnelly as Charlie, I was really struggling to picture anyone else playing him before I went, but Oliver Thompsett surpassed all expectations! He made the character so endearing and really made the audience feel for him - and his rendition of Soul of a Man was absolutely astounding (I didn’t want it to end!).

One thing I do have to confess is that, shockingly, I have never really liked the characters of Lauren and Nicola - despite being very different in themselves, I find both of their decisions and attitudes so frustrating! That being said, I actually warmed to them a lot when I most recently saw the show - History of Wrong Guys, a song that normally drives me round the bend, was actually really enjoyable and absolutely hilarious - Natalie McQueen’s physicality in the way she played Lauren was just fantastic and perfectly timed at every comedic moment! And as for Nicola, I had definitely warmed to her a lot more by the end - Cordelia Farnworth isn’t new to the cast as Nicola, but I hadn’t seen her in the role before, and she really opened up the character for me and made her seem like a bigger part of the plot, without adding any lines!

The ensemble were, as always, astounding. Whether they were Lola’s backing dancers or factory workers, they completely lifted the show, each having the most incredibly believable stories and influences backing up their individual characters. It never fails to amaze me just how high those dancers can get their legs (and just how sparkly the costumes are!). They really were the ultimate ensemble - providing great entertainment and talent on their own, whilst supporting the rest of the show.

Ultimately, the cast gave a fantastic performance - they showcased some astounding talent on stage, provided a great evening’s entertainment, and spread their fabulous message of “just be who you want to be”! Kinky Boots has not lost any of its sparkle since it first opened, and I can’t wait to see it when the UK tour comes to a theatre near me! Make sure you get your London tickets for Kinky Boots before it closes on January 12th 2019!

