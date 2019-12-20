Kevin Clifton and sister Joanne to burn the floor at the Palladium in April Dec 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It's looking like 2020 will spell double trouble for Kevin Clifton fans' wallets! After it was announced earlier this month that Clifton would be taking on the iconic lead role of Robbie Hart in the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre production of The Wedding Singer, fans of the Strictly Come Dancing star will certainly also revel in the fact that he is returning to Burn The Floor, this time with his sister Joanne Clifton! The live dance show is set to embark on its hotly anticipated 2020 UK Tour that is set to make a one-night stop at the London Palladium on 5 April 2020.

Burn The Floor to run in the West End for one night only in April 2020!

Following the overwhelming success of the 2019 Burn The Floor UK Tour, the sell-out production will return in the New Year with a new show; and a new cast. In addition to playing in every major UK city, the smash-hit dance show will also stop in London on 5 April 2020 for its Gala Night performance at the Palladium. This performance is expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to book your Burn The Floor tickets ASAP as soon as they go on sale!

Who is appearing in the Burn The Floor UK Tour cast?

In addition to Kevin and Joanne Clifton, the cast of the 2020 UK Tour of Burn The Floor will also see Martina Chiarore, Alberto Faccio, Luke Miller, Manuel Fraboni, Victoria Martin, Katerina Paraschou, and Stefano Vidoni, who have been gradually revealed on a weekly basis on the show's official Twitter account. Further casting for Burn The Floor 2020 UK Tour will be announced in due course.

The premise behind Kevin and Joanne Clifton in Burn The Floor

A little sibling rivalry never hurt anyone... After all, it's all in good fun. The latest touring production of Burn The Floor will mark the first time the Cliftons have toured together, playing on their individual successes in an "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)" inspired theme. And what better way for the two to have a friendly dance-off than in a top Ballroom production? One thing's for certain, you're not gonna wanna miss this brother and sister duke it out in this fiery five-star production!

Burn The Floor, slay the stage: What to expect?

The last two decades have seen Burn The Floor revolutionise the Ballroom style. Fusing eye-popping choreography with innovative dance moves, the show will bring its famous, rebellious, and infectious energy to the stage night after night across the UK. From a futuristic Foxtrot to a Waltz with the wow-factor, the passion of the Paso Doble and Tango pierce right through. You will be blown away by the Cha Cha's emotional power while the Samba, Jive, and Rumba will take your breath away! The stage is guaranteed to be smoking after these dancers get through with it!

Why see Burn The Floor at the London Palladium?

With Kevin Clifton and Joanne Clifton headlining this high-voltage production, combined with the dazzling lights, jaw-dropping costumes, and a pleasant array of live music, you will certainly be on the edge of your seat from start to finish. More than just a "feel-good" show, Burn The Floor will light a fire in your soul. It's 100% "feel-fantastic"!

Don't miss the opportunity to see Burn The Floor for one night at the London Palladium this Spring! Secure your Burn The Floor London Palladium tickets early to guarantee the best seats at the best prices!