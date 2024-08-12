Menu
    Katherine Langford and Adam Gillen join Cabaret

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Forget Studio 54, there’s only one club that all the cool (kit) kats want to visit! The Berlin nightclub has already seen international model Cara Delevingne, Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and Grammy nominee Jake Shears walk through its doors, and now it’s time for two new stars. From 23 September, Olivier nominee Adam Gillen (Amadeus, Benidorm) will take on the role of the Emcee. Joining him will be Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford (Knives Out, 13 Reasons Why) as Sally Bowles. Current leads, Layton Williams and Rhea Norwood will be saying auf wiedersehen to Cabaret on 21 September. 

    Best known for playing the loveable but clueless Liam in Benidorm, Gillen has developed a reputation for his quirky, comedic roles on both television and stage. Gillen’s previous stage credits include the critically acclaimed Amadeus and Killer Joe. He has also appeared in popular comedy series Fresh Meat and Pram Face.

    Langford is set to make her West End debut. She gained worldwide attention for her award nominated portrayal of Hannah Baker in Netflix’s smash-hit series 13 Reasons Why. She also starred in the hilarious whodunnit Knives Out, as well as the heart-warming rom-com Love, Simon.

    Joining Gillen and Langford on 23 September will be Daniel Bowerbank (Machinal) as Clifford Bradshaw and Fred Haig (Rock Follies) as Ernst Ludwig, alongside new ensemble members; Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Adrian Grove, Justin-Lee Jones, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Wojna and Lucy Young.

    Continuing in the Olivier Award winning production will be Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, alongside Damon Gould, El Haq Latief, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees and Patrick Wilden. Not sure who's who in Cabaret? Our character guide will make learning the names as easy as A, B, Emcee. 

    Cabaret first opened at the Kit Kat Club (London’s Playhouse) in 2021 and has since gone on to win a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival. The show is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

    A New York production is also delighting audiences across the pond, with Queen frontman Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho set to make their Broadway debuts next month.

    Langford is not scheduled to appear on Wednesday 25 September at 2pm, Thursday 3 October at 7:30pm, Wednesday 9 October at 2pm, Wednesday 16 October at 2pm, Thursday 24 October at 7:30pm, Wednesday 30 October at 2pm, Thursday 7 November at 7:30pm, Wednesday 13 November at 2pm, Thursday 21 November at 7:30pm, Wednesday 27 November at 2pm, Thursday 5 December at 7:30pm, Wednesday 11 December at 2pm, Thursday 19 December at 7:30pm, Monday 30 December at 7:30pm, Friday 3 January at 2pm, Wednesday 8 January at 2pm, Thursday 16 January at 7:30pm and Wednesday 22 January at 2pm.

    Cabaret tickets are available now! 

    Say Wilkommen to Adam Gillen and Katherine Langford as they take on the iconic numbers of Cabaret, including ‘Don’t Tell Mama’, ‘Mein Herr’, ‘Maybe This Time’, ‘Money.’ So, what are you waiting for? Come to the Cabaret, and let it wash all of your worries away...

