It Happened in Key West is set to premiere in the West End May 15, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Come on down to Florida - in London! The production team for the new American romantic comedy musical, It Happened in Key West, has just announced its world premiere at London's Charing Cross Theatre for a strictly limited, seven-week run.

The title, It Happened in Key West, is likely a play on words from Frank Sinatra's popular song 'It Happened in Monterey'. The musical is partially based on a true story that occurred on the peninsula's southern archipelago in the 1930s. After many years spent chasing 'the one', Carl finally meets his soulmate Elena, who unexpectedly dies from tuberculosis. But for Carl, death is only the beginning. After recovering Elena's corpse from her grave, he begins an ambitious project to bring the young beauty back to life.

The funny yet shocking musical with a tropical setting will be directed and choreographed by the award-winning Marc Robin, who has staged nearly 400 productions all across the US. The show is accompanied by a book, music, and lyrics by Jill Santoriello, a book and original concept by Jeremiah James and a book and additional lyrics by Jason Huza.

The production features production design by Jamie Roderick (A Time To Kill, Bandstand), costume design by Lisa Zinni (Cats, School of Rock, Rent), sound design by Andrew Johnson (The Play That Goes Wrong, The Woman in White), musical direction by Andrew Hopkins, orchestration by Robert Felstein (The Fantasticks) and UK casting by Neil Rutherford. Producers include Jeremiah James, Marylou Rothfuss, Rashad V. Chambers and Art Lab LLC. The UK management team is comprised of Guy Kitchenn and David Adkin Ltd.

It Happened in Key West will begin happening in London's West End at the Charing Cross Theatre on Thursday, 4 July 2018 and will run until 18 August 2018. Catch a mid-summer breeze underneath the towering palm trees, if only just for a day, when you book your tickets to see this escapist production this summer!

Purchase your tickets to see It Happened in Key West right here.