Interview with Dr. Semmelweis's Patricia Zhou Jul 6, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The 19th-century maverick doctor, Ignaz Semmelweis, isn’t the only one making groundbreaking discoveries in the critically acclaimed Dr. Semmelweis. Patricia Zhou, one of the stars of the powerful and poignant play has made a (slightly smaller) revelation herself “the Lizzie line! It's the greatest thing since sliced bread" - she said. We sat down with Zhou, who plays Dancer and Mother in the production, to discuss pina coladas, following the yellow brick road down into the orchestra pit, air con, and, of course, Dr. Semmelweis.

Describe your ideal summer’s day in the Capital.

Patricia: A nice and sunny, but breezy day. A sweet treat from Violet Bakery, maybe an iced drink out in the sun. Laughs with friends.

Do you prefer a ‘British’ summer or a ‘blistering’ summer?

Patricia: I prefer a blistering summer by the sea… Pina colada in hand…

What are your picnic must-haves?

Patricia: Champagne and strawberries!

What character from another show do you think your character would most enjoy having a BBQ with?

Patricia: Oh the Emcee character in Cabaret is just fabulous. We would have a good time together for sure.

What has been the hottest show you’ve seen this year?

Patricia: I haven’t seen many this year, but Cabaret was fantastic.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Patricia: I’m usually running around doing all sorts these days so I have not yet established one, but am hoping that within the next 100+ shows a ritual will emerge.

How do you unwind after a show?

Patricia: Going home and talking to my partner about how our days were always calms me and helps me get back into a more “normal” headspace.

If you could play any other role in the show, what would it be and why?

Patricia: I would love to play Professor Klein… His lines are just iconic.

What is your favourite scene to perform in the show?

Patricia: My favorite is the “ballet scene” as it is always a surprise for the audience. I also get to be super dramatic in it… Which I love.

Have you ever made a ‘hot mess’ of yourself on stage/any embarrassing moments?

Patricia: I did once fall oﬀ stage in a production of “The Wizard of Oz” into a covered orchestra pit. Not my finest moment, although to be fair my costume completely obstructed my view. I think it did give my director at the time a good laugh, which is good?!

Do you see yourself in any of the characters in the show?

Patricia: I relate to Maria Semmelweis, Dr. Semmelweis’ wife, as she always tries to see the positive in any situation. I would like to think that I do the same… Or, at least my mom has been telling me to do the same for the last (almost) 30 years.

Why should we spend the summer at this show?

Patricia: The story is absolutely incredible and staged so beautifully. On top of that, the entire cast is brilliant. What more could you ask for…? Also, we have air-con.

